15 vessels, 4 helicopters deployed to search for missing Andhra fishermen

Amaravati: Search operations in the Bay of Bengal to locate seven missing fishermen from the Amalapuram region of Andhra Pradesh have been intensified with the deployment of 15 Coast Guard vessels and four helicopters.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, on Tuesday revealed that an extensive search operation was being conducted in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy, and other relevant departments, with support from the Central Government.

The minister stated that the Union Ministry of Defence heightened the alert level for the Indian Coast Guard after Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi met the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing search efforts.

He noted that, following directives from the Deputy Director General (Operations) at ICG headquarters, the Eastern and North-Eastern Commands in Kolkata have also been mobilised.

Minister Atchannaidu disclosed that 15 ICG vessels and four helicopters stationed in nearby waters were deployed on Tuesday to expand the search area and accelerate the operation.

The minister stated that electronic surveillance was being conducted simultaneously under the supervision of the Marine Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC). Maritime authorities in Myanmar and Bangladesh have also been alerted, keeping in mind the possibility of obtaining information or locating the missing boat.

The fishermen from Ambedkar Konaseema district had set out on their boat into the Bay of Bengal on August 3. They were scheduled to return on August 12.

The minister explained that the Indian Coast Guard is investigating various possibilities. The boat might have drifted into foreign waters or could be stranded at sea due to a technical engine failure. He mentioned that they are continuously analysing information received from various maritime authorities alongside the electronic surveillance being carried out by the MRCC.

The search operation takes into account factors such as ocean currents, wind direction and speed, weather conditions, and the routes typically taken by fishermen. He added that the search operation is being conducted extensively across Diamond Harbour, the Sundarbans, and the surrounding marine areas.

Atchannaidu stated that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation and coordinating with central government departments. He emphasised that every available avenue is being utilised to bring the missing fishermen back safely.