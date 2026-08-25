Telangana

Food Poisoning Suspected at Government School in Khammam, 13 Students Fall Ill

According to preliminary information, the students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting shortly after eating the breakfast served at the school.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 August 2026 - 15:07
Food Poisoning Suspected at Government School in Khammam, 13 Students Fall Ill
Food Poisoning Suspected at Government School in Khammam, 13 Students Fall Ill

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Khammam: Thirteen students fell ill after consuming breakfast at a government school in Marlapadu village of Vennuru mandal in Khammam district.

According to preliminary information, the students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting shortly after eating the breakfast served at the school.

School staff immediately responded to the situation and shifted the affected students to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The exact cause of the illness has not yet been confirmed. Health officials are expected to examine the food served at the school and assess the circumstances that led to the students falling ill.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in government schools, with further details awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 August 2026 - 15:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button