Food Poisoning Suspected at Government School in Khammam, 13 Students Fall Ill

Khammam: Thirteen students fell ill after consuming breakfast at a government school in Marlapadu village of Vennuru mandal in Khammam district.

According to preliminary information, the students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting shortly after eating the breakfast served at the school.

School staff immediately responded to the situation and shifted the affected students to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

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The exact cause of the illness has not yet been confirmed. Health officials are expected to examine the food served at the school and assess the circumstances that led to the students falling ill.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in government schools, with further details awaited.