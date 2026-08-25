Telangana Youth Dies by Suicide in America After Alleged Love Failure

Hyderabad: A young man from Telangana has died by suicide in the United States, reportedly after experiencing severe emotional distress following a setback in his relationship.

The deceased, Sai Pradeep, was the younger son of Nagabhairava Krishna and Vijayalakshmi. According to family members, Pradeep travelled to the United States in 2024 and had been staying with his sister.

While working part-time in the US, Pradeep reportedly fell in love with a young woman from Siddipet. After being in a relationship for around nine months, the couple decided to get married, and Pradeep informed his parents about their decision.

The family initially did not agree to the proposed marriage but later gave their consent, according to the information available.

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However, family members said Pradeep was under considerable emotional stress as he was reportedly unable to cope with the woman staying away from him. On the 21st of this month, he allegedly made several attempts to contact her but received no response.

Later, in an apparent fit of distress, Pradeep reportedly died by suicide in his room.

The incident has left his family and relatives in deep shock. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident are awaited.