Sharad Kelkar Responds to Criticism of Tumm Se Tumm Tak: “Such Relationships Do Exist”

Actor Sharad Kelkar has addressed the wave of criticism surrounding his latest project Tumm Se Tumm Tak, a show that explores an unconventional romance between a 19-year-old girl, Anu, and a 46-year-old business tycoon, Aryavardhan, played by Kelkar himself. The show has drawn mixed reactions, especially due to the noticeable age difference between the lead characters.

“Stories Come From Society,” Says Sharad Kelkar

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kelkar shared that storytelling, including cinema and television, often mirrors real life.

“Look, stories come from society. If something doesn’t exist in real life, how will it even come to our minds? It’s either inspired by reality or it’s entirely fictional—but even fiction needs some form of inspiration,” said Kelkar. Also Read: Actor Mahesh Babu Named in Complaint Over Misleading Real Estate Ads

He emphasized that cinema is about dreams and alternate realities, often reflecting elements of real-world human dynamics that may not be openly discussed.

Kelkar: “These Relationships Are Not Uncommon”

While defending the storyline, the Tanhaji actor said such relationships do exist in our society—though they may not always be visible or widely accepted.

“Whether such love stories happen in real life or not is up to interpretation. But honestly, many such relationships do exist in society,” he added.

Kelkar also commented on the trolling and online backlash the show has received. He noted that not all criticism is negative.

“One kind of trolling arises from the fact that people are watching and engaging—which is a positive sign. The other comes from idleness. Some people who aren’t doing anything just sit and comment. That’s okay. I take it as part of the process.”

Sharad Kelkar’s Upcoming Projects

The actor also spoke about his upcoming work. He revealed that he has: