Actor Mahesh Babu Named in Complaint Over Misleading Real Estate Ads

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a legal notice to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who was the brand ambassador for Ms Sai Surya Developers, a real estate firm now under legal scrutiny. The notice comes in response to a complaint filed by individuals who claim they were misled by the firm’s marketing campaigns — which featured Mahesh Babu prominently.

The commission has named the actor as the third respondent in the case, underlining his involvement in promotional activities that allegedly influenced investment decisions.

Complaint Details: Allegations of Misleading Endorsements

According to the complaint, Mahesh Babu’s endorsement played a significant role in convincing buyers to invest in the firm’s projects. The promotional content, which included visuals and assurances by the actor, reportedly led consumers to expect high returns and assured benefits that were never delivered.

Investors who made financial commitments based on these advertisements are now seeking redressal, stating they were deceived under false promises and marketing hype.

Celebrity Endorsements Under Legal Spotlight

This case highlights the growing concerns around celebrity endorsements and their impact on consumer trust. Mahesh Babu’s role as a brand ambassador is now central to a wider discussion on accountability in advertising.

With increasing legal scrutiny on endorsers, this development could lead to stricter advertising regulations, especially when celebrities are involved in promoting real estate, healthcare, or financial services.

What This Means for the Advertising Industry

Legal experts suggest that this case could set a precedent for how public figures are held accountable for the claims made in advertisements. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 already places obligations on endorsers to verify the authenticity of the claims they promote.

If found liable, it may push celebrities to exercise more caution and demand detailed due diligence before associating with any commercial brand — particularly in sensitive sectors like real estate.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

The commission has sought a formal response from Mahesh Babu and other respondents, including the developer, Kancherla Satish Chandragupta. The case will be closely watched, especially within the Telugu film industry and advertising circles.

The outcome could have long-term implications on celebrity branding norms and how promotional responsibilities are shared between endorsers and the companies they represent.