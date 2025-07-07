‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Crosses ₹140 Crore Mark at Box Office, Bounces Back on Day 16

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza, continues its successful run at the box office. After a brief dip midweek, the film showed a strong resurgence on its third Saturday, pushing its total India net collection past the ₹140 crore mark.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹4.75 crore on Day 16 (Saturday), a significant rise from the previous day’s ₹2.4 crore. This brings the total India net collection to ₹142.55 crore.

Despite minor weekday slumps, the film’s box office performance signals sustained interest and positive word-of-mouth.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Here’s a detailed look at the film’s earnings so far:

Week 1 Total: ₹88.9 Cr

Day 1 (Fri): ₹10.7 Cr

Day 2 (Sat): ₹20.2 Cr

Day 3 (Sun): ₹27.25 Cr

Day 4–7: ₹30.75 Cr

Week 2 Total: ₹46.5 Cr

Day 8 (Fri): ₹6.65 Cr

Day 9 (Sat): ₹12.6 Cr

Day 10 (Sun): ₹14.5 Cr

Day 11–14: ₹12.75 Cr

Week 3 (So Far)

Day 15 (Fri): ₹2.4 Cr

Day 16 (Sat): ₹4.75 Cr

Total: ₹142.55 Cr

Occupancy Rate Sees Significant Jump on Day 16

On Saturday, July 6, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a sharp increase in occupancy:

Overall Hindi Occupancy : 27.56%

: 27.56% Night Shows : 40%

: 40% Evening Shows : 33.82%

: 33.82% Afternoon : 23.96%

: 23.96% Morning: 12.44%

This marks a strong recovery from Friday’s 12.89% occupancy, indicating renewed audience interest over the weekend.

About the Film: A Spiritual Sequel to Taare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is assigned community service—coaching a team of neurodivergent athletes.

This transformative journey becomes a powerful narrative of inclusion, compassion, and personal growth.

Cast and Performances

Aamir Khan delivers a heartfelt performance as the lead.

delivers a heartfelt performance as the lead. Genelia D’Souza plays a pivotal role, earning wide praise.

plays a pivotal role, earning wide praise. 10 newcomers including Vedant Sharma, GopiKrishnan K Verma, and Naman Mishra have impressed critics and audiences alike.

The film has been praised for portraying neurodiverse characters with authenticity, empathy, and depth.

Critical Acclaim: Sensitivity Meets Storytelling

Critics have lauded the film for its sensitive portrayal of intellectual disabilities (ID) without falling into stereotypes.

According to Times of India,

“The film strikes a commendable balance between educating viewers and entertaining them with a light-hearted yet impactful narrative.”

The nuanced presentation of characters with conditions such as aquaphobia, speech impairment, and high-functioning autism has resonated with audiences and mental health advocates.

Final Thoughts: A Commercial and Social Success

With strong weekend recoveries, positive reviews, and social relevance, Sitaare Zameen Par has proven to be more than just a box office hit. It is a cinematic statement on inclusivity, empathy, and second chances.