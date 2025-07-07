‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Crosses ₹140 Crore Mark at Box Office, Bounces Back on Day 16
Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza, continues its successful run at the box office. After a brief dip midweek, the film showed a strong resurgence on its third Saturday, pushing its total India net collection past the ₹140 crore mark.
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza, continues its successful run at the box office. After a brief dip midweek, the film showed a strong resurgence on its third Saturday, pushing its total India net collection past the ₹140 crore mark.
Table of Contents
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16
According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹4.75 crore on Day 16 (Saturday), a significant rise from the previous day’s ₹2.4 crore. This brings the total India net collection to ₹142.55 crore.
Despite minor weekday slumps, the film’s box office performance signals sustained interest and positive word-of-mouth.
Also Read: Awami League Slams Yunus Government Over Surge in Rape Cases in Bangladesh
Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown
Here’s a detailed look at the film’s earnings so far:
Week 1 Total: ₹88.9 Cr
- Day 1 (Fri): ₹10.7 Cr
- Day 2 (Sat): ₹20.2 Cr
- Day 3 (Sun): ₹27.25 Cr
- Day 4–7: ₹30.75 Cr
Week 2 Total: ₹46.5 Cr
- Day 8 (Fri): ₹6.65 Cr
- Day 9 (Sat): ₹12.6 Cr
- Day 10 (Sun): ₹14.5 Cr
- Day 11–14: ₹12.75 Cr
Week 3 (So Far)
- Day 15 (Fri): ₹2.4 Cr
- Day 16 (Sat): ₹4.75 Cr
- Total: ₹142.55 Cr
Occupancy Rate Sees Significant Jump on Day 16
On Saturday, July 6, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a sharp increase in occupancy:
- Overall Hindi Occupancy: 27.56%
- Night Shows: 40%
- Evening Shows: 33.82%
- Afternoon: 23.96%
- Morning: 12.44%
This marks a strong recovery from Friday’s 12.89% occupancy, indicating renewed audience interest over the weekend.
About the Film: A Spiritual Sequel to Taare Zameen Par
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is assigned community service—coaching a team of neurodivergent athletes.
This transformative journey becomes a powerful narrative of inclusion, compassion, and personal growth.
Cast and Performances
- Aamir Khan delivers a heartfelt performance as the lead.
- Genelia D’Souza plays a pivotal role, earning wide praise.
- 10 newcomers including Vedant Sharma, GopiKrishnan K Verma, and Naman Mishra have impressed critics and audiences alike.
The film has been praised for portraying neurodiverse characters with authenticity, empathy, and depth.
Critical Acclaim: Sensitivity Meets Storytelling
Critics have lauded the film for its sensitive portrayal of intellectual disabilities (ID) without falling into stereotypes.
According to Times of India,
“The film strikes a commendable balance between educating viewers and entertaining them with a light-hearted yet impactful narrative.”
The nuanced presentation of characters with conditions such as aquaphobia, speech impairment, and high-functioning autism has resonated with audiences and mental health advocates.
Final Thoughts: A Commercial and Social Success
With strong weekend recoveries, positive reviews, and social relevance, Sitaare Zameen Par has proven to be more than just a box office hit. It is a cinematic statement on inclusivity, empathy, and second chances.