Woman Dies by Suicide After Killing Parents Over Love Marriage Dispute

Vikarabad: A young woman who was accused of killing her parents earlier this year after they allegedly opposed her love marriage has died by suicide in Sangareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Nakka Surekha, a resident of Yacharam village in Bantwaram mandal of Vikarabad district. According to reports, Surekha allegedly killed her parents in January by administering intoxicating injections after they objected to her proposed marriage with a man she had reportedly met through Instagram.

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Surekha had been in jail in connection with the case since January. She was released on bail on July 31 and had been staying at a private hostel in Shanti Nagar, Sangareddy, while reportedly looking for a job.

On the midnight of August 23, Surekha allegedly wrote a suicide note stating that she did not want to continue living and subsequently died by suicide after taking an intoxicating injection.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and examining the contents of the alleged suicide note. Further details are awaited.