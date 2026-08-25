FSSAI notices prompt food firms to withdraw misleading claims, revise packaging

New Delhi: Several food business operators (FBOs) have taken corrective measures following notices issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over misleading health, nutrition, trade and product claims, with companies withdrawing advertisements, delisting products and revising packaging to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

FSSAI highlighted the actions taken by the businesses as part of its efforts to ensure that food labels and promotional material do not make claims that could mislead consumers.

“Major food business operators (FBOs) have taken prompt corrective action following notices issued by FSSAI,” it said.

“Measures include withdrawing misleading label claims and revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance,” the regulatory added.

Among the cases, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited was found to have made misleading health claims and nutrient comparative claims. Following the FSSAI notice, the company withdrew the claims and advertisements from e-commerce platforms and took steps to ensure compliance.

Sapiens Labs was also issued a notice over a misleading claim. The food business operator submitted its response to the authority and withdrew all the claims and advertisements associated with the product.

In another case, products marketed by Vichlagro Products Pvt Ltd and processed and packed by Mrs Janki Jay Barot/JJ Foods were found to carry a misleading trade name. Following the FSSAI intervention, a response was received from Flipkart, and the concerned FBO delisted the product from the platform.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Delhi, was found to have used the term “100 per cent” in the product name “100 per cent Pure Coconut Oil”. FSSAI said the use of the term violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 and the advisory on discontinuation of the term “100 per cent” on food product labels and promotional material.

Following the notice, Amway India submitted a compliance response confirming that it had voluntarily removed the “100 per cent” term from its product packaging and promotional material. The company also confirmed that old stock had been discontinued from sales channels.