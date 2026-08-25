Sigma Advanced Systems bags additional Rs 1,600 crore Rolls-Royce contract

New Delhi: Defence and aerospace firm Sigma Advanced Systems on Tuesday said it secured an additional long-term agreement worth nearly £125 million (about Rs 1,600 crore) with Rolls-Royce through its recently acquired UK subsidiary Bromford Precision Solutions.

The latest agreement expands Sigma’s partnership with the British aerospace major and takes the combined value of its two long-term agreements with Rolls-Royce to nearly £425 million.

The new contract builds on a previously secured agreement worth about £300 million (around Rs 3,800 crore), which covers the manufacture and supply of high-precision aerospace components.

Under the latest agreement, Bromford will manufacture aero-engine rings, casings, lock plates and other critical engine structures across Sigma’s manufacturing facilities in India and the UK.

The arrangement will create a dual-source manufacturing solution for Rolls-Royce and enable Sigma to supply a broader portfolio of complex engine components, the company said.

The agreement follows Sigma’s acquisition of 100 per cent of Bromford Precision Solutions for about £11.89 million (around Rs 153 crore) in July.

Based in Leicestershire, Bromford manufactures high-precision aero-engine components, including rings, compressor casings, ducts, brackets and lock plates. It holds approvals from Rolls-Royce and Siemens.

Sigma said the acquisition has strengthened its position in the Rolls-Royce supply chain by adding complementary manufacturing capabilities and specialist engineering expertise.

“This agreement is another strong marker of how far India’s precision engineering and defence-aerospace manufacturing base has come,” Sigma Advanced Systems CEO Sunil Kalidindi said.

He said global aerospace original equipment manufacturers are increasingly looking to India not only for cost advantages but also for engineering capabilities, quality and scale.

“By combining Bromford’s specialist UK capabilities with our integrated India manufacturing network, we are able to offer a genuinely global, dual-source solution,” Kalidindi said.

The company said the agreement also secures the long-term future of Bromford’s Leicestershire facility within the group and supports skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs in the UK.

Sigma operates aerospace and defence businesses in India and the UK, including Nasmyth and Bromford. The group manufactures precision components and systems for global aerospace and defence customers.

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