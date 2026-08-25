Telangana Government Approves Ticket Price Hike for Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given the green signal for an increase in cinema ticket prices for actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic.

According to the government’s decision, ticket prices can be increased by Rs. 50, including GST, in single-screen theatres and by Rs. 100, including GST, in multiplexes.

The revised ticket prices will be applicable for 10 days from the film’s release. The government has also permitted theatres to screen five shows per day.

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As part of the approval, the Telangana government has reportedly suggested that the film’s producer contribute Rs. 1 crore to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Welfare Association.

The decision is expected to provide a temporary boost to theatre revenues while allowing audiences to watch the highly anticipated film across Telangana.

Further details regarding the release date and implementation of the revised ticket prices are expected to be announced by the authorities and film distributors.