Karnataka

Biker dies after crashing into Union Minister’s car door in Bengaluru

A biker died allegedly after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram here on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Biker dies after crashing into Union Minister's car door in Bengaluru
Biker dies after crashing into Union Minister's car door in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A biker died allegedly after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram here on Monday.

Related Stories
Tejavath Sukanya Shines with Bronze at the 28th National Bench Press Championship
Student scolded by principal before parents, sets himself on fire
Deve Gowda suspends ex-K’taka unit JD-S chief Ibrahim from party
Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar
K’taka Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Rape accused seer gets conditional bail

According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Prakash.

Sources said the minister was inside the car and she was going for election campaigning. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

There was a truck coming from behind, which ran over him, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else. The minister was not available for her comment.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button