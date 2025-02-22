Bird Flu Impact: Free Chicken and Eggs Served, Huge Crowds Line Up – Watch Video!

The recent outbreak of Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh caused significant disruptions in the poultry industry, with thousands of birds either dead or culled to prevent further spread.

While there were rumors of people contracting the disease from poultry, authorities quickly reassured the public, emphasizing that cooked chicken is safe to consume. Despite initial concerns, the demand for chicken has remained steady, with little to no impact on prices.

Bird Flu Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh

The Bird Flu disease wreaked havoc across poultry farms in Andhra Pradesh, leading to the unfortunate death or culling of thousands of birds. The state authorities moved swiftly to contain the spread of the disease, urging farmers to take necessary precautions. However, this led to growing fears among consumers regarding the safety of chicken and eggs.

Public Fears Quashed

Despite the alarming situation, health experts and officials quickly reassured the public, confirming that there was no immediate threat to human health from properly cooked poultry. Authorities clarified that cooking meat at temperatures exceeding 70°C would neutralize any Bird Flu bacteria, ensuring that chicken remains safe for consumption. This information helped calm public anxieties and maintain consumer confidence.

Also Read: JNTU Hyderabad Revises Holiday Policy: Fourth Saturday Now a Holiday

Poultry Industry’s Response

In a bid to ease people’s concerns and ensure the safety of chicken consumption, the Poultry Breeders Coordination Association organized a free distribution of chicken and egg-based snacks across Hyderabad and Guntur. The event was aimed at educating the public about the safety of eating poultry products when properly cooked. The response was overwhelming, with huge crowds flocking to the event locations.

Surprising Demand for Chicken

Experts had initially predicted that the Bird Flu scare would cause a dip in chicken demand. However, to their surprise, the demand for chicken remained unaffected, with prices stable across most areas. The free distribution events only served to reinforce the message that chicken is safe when cooked properly.

Guntur and Hyderabad’s Overwhelming Response

In both Hyderabad and Guntur, the free snack distribution events became a massive success, with thousands of people participating. The organizers had to close the gates at certain locations due to the overwhelming crowds, highlighting the strong demand for chicken despite concerns surrounding Bird Flu.