JNTU Hyderabad Revises Holiday Policy: Fourth Saturday Now a Holiday

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has announced that the fourth Saturday of every month will now be a holiday, marking the reintroduction of a policy that was discontinued in 2008.

The decision, which applies to university headquarters, campus, and constituent colleges, will not be extended to affiliated colleges. A circular regarding this change was issued by JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Prof. K. Venkateswara Rao, following the directives of Vice-Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy on Thursday.

New Holiday Policy at JNTU-Hyderabad

✅ Second & Fourth Saturdays will now be designated holidays.

✅ Applicable to JNTU Hyderabad offices, campus, and constituent colleges.

✅ Affiliated colleges will not be covered under this holiday schedule.

According to officials, JNTU-Hyderabad followed this holiday pattern until 2008, after which it was discontinued. With the latest update, students, faculty, and staff at the university can now benefit from an additional day off every month.

Why This Change?

The move is expected to reduce workload stress on faculty and administration while ensuring better work-life balance for students and staff. It also aligns JNTU-Hyderabad with many other universities that follow the second and fourth Saturday holiday schedule.

Who Does This Affect?

JNTU-Hyderabad headquarters offices

Campus faculty and students

Constituent colleges under JNTU-H

❌ Affiliated colleges remain unaffected

This decision is set to take effect immediately, offering relief to faculty and students who have been advocating for this change for a long time.

For further updates and official notifications, visit www.jntuh.ac.in.