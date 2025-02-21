Hyderabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Getting Trapped in Apartment Lift

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was trapped inside an apartment lift in Masab Tank, Shanthi Nagar, leading to panic among residents. Prompt action by the fire department ensured the child’s safe rescue.

Child Gets Stuck in Lift Due to Technical Malfunction

The incident occurred in a residential apartment in Shanthi Nagar, where a six-year-old boy got stuck inside the lift due to a technical failure. Hearing the child’s cries, concerned residents immediately alerted the fire department.

Firefighters Swiftly Rescue the Boy

Upon receiving the emergency call, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Within minutes, they managed to unlock the lift and safely rescue the boy without any injuries.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Child Taken to Niloufer Hospital for Medical Check-Up

Although the boy appeared physically unharmed, he was in distress due to the ordeal. As a precautionary measure, police shifted him to Niloufer Hospital for a medical check-up.

Also Read: GHMC Joint Commissioner Caught with Another Woman, Thrashed by Relatives in Viral Video

Authorities Urge Regular Lift Maintenance

Following the incident, officials advised apartment residents and management to conduct regular maintenance checks on lifts to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Key Highlights:

✅ Incident Location: Masab Tank, Shanthi Nagar

✅ Rescue Operation: Fire department successfully saved the boy

✅ Medical Attention: Child taken to Niloufer Hospital for a check-up

✅ Safety Reminder: Authorities stress the importance of lift maintenance

This incident serves as a crucial reminder for apartment residents to ensure timely maintenance of elevators to prevent similar accidents.

🔥 In case of emergencies, dial 100 or 101 for immediate assistance.