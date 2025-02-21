GHMC Joint Commissioner Caught with Another Woman, Thrashed by Relatives in Viral Video

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Joint Commissioner Janaki Ram was caught red-handed by his wife, Kalyani, with another woman in the Osmania University area.

His relatives, upon discovering the affair, assaulted him on the spot.

Police Intervention and Case Registration

As soon as the information reached the police, the Warasiguda Police arrived at the scene and took both individuals into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation has begun.

Suspicious Behavior Raised Wife’s Doubts

Janaki Ram, who serves as the Joint Commissioner in GHMC’s Administration Department, had been coming home late and frequently staying out under the pretext of work. His long phone conversations further raised his wife Kalyani’s suspicions, prompting her to keep a close watch on his activities.

Relationship with a Woman 20 Years Younger

After secretly investigating, Kalyani discovered that her husband was involved with a woman who was 20 years younger than him. After gathering evidence, she, along with her relatives, conducted a raid on the flat on Friday morning, where she successfully caught her husband in the act.

Wife’s Allegations Against Janaki Ram

Kalyani alleged that wherever Janaki Ram worked, he engaged in illicit relationships with female colleagues. She further stated that this was not the first time she had caught her husband with other women.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The incident has become the talk of the town, with videos of the altercation going viral on social media. Meanwhile, the police have taken both individuals into custody and launched further investigations.