RRB Group D Recruitment: Last Date Extended, Check New Deadlines Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for 32,438 Group D vacancies in the Indian Railways. Candidates now have until March 1, 2025, to submit their applications.

Hyderabad: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for 32,438 Group D vacancies in the Indian Railways. Candidates now have until March 1, 2025, to submit their applications.

Interested applicants can apply through the official RRB Chandigarh website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Key Updates on RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

Application Deadline Extended: New last date – March 1, 2025
Fee Payment Extended: Candidates can pay the application fee until March 3, 2025
Correction Window: Errors in applications can be corrected from March 4 to March 13, 2025
Salary: Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of ₹18,000

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D Posts

  • Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized institution
  • Age Limit: 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025 (Age relaxation available for reserved categories)
  • Medical & Physical Fitness: Candidates must pass a physical examination as part of the selection process

Application Fees

  • General/OBC/EWS Candidates: ₹500
  • SC/ST/PH/EBC/Women Candidates: ₹250

How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

  1. Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  2. Click on CEN 8/24 (Level 1) notification
  3. Click on the Group D application link
  4. Register by creating an account
  5. Fill in the application form with personal details
  6. Pay the required fee and submit the form

Zone-Wise Vacancies in RRB Group D

The 32,438 vacancies are distributed across various RRB zones, including:

  • Secunderabad: 1,642
  • Delhi: 4,785
  • Mumbai WR: 4,647
  • Mumbai CR: 3,244
  • Chennai: 2,694
  • Prayagraj: 2,020
  • Guwahati: 2,048
  • Jabalpur: 1,614
  • Jaipur: 1,433
  • Kolkata ER: 1,817
  • Kolkata SER: 1,044
  • Bilaspur: 1,337
  • Bhubaneshwar: 964
  • Gorakhpur: 1,370
  • Hubli: 503
  • Hajipur: 1,251

