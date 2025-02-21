RRB Group D Recruitment: Last Date Extended, Check New Deadlines Here
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for 32,438 Group D vacancies in the Indian Railways. Candidates now have until March 1, 2025, to submit their applications.
Interested applicants can apply through the official RRB Chandigarh website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
Key Updates on RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
✅ Application Deadline Extended: New last date – March 1, 2025
✅ Fee Payment Extended: Candidates can pay the application fee until March 3, 2025
✅ Correction Window: Errors in applications can be corrected from March 4 to March 13, 2025
✅ Salary: Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of ₹18,000
Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D Posts
- Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized institution
- Age Limit: 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025 (Age relaxation available for reserved categories)
- Medical & Physical Fitness: Candidates must pass a physical examination as part of the selection process
Application Fees
- General/OBC/EWS Candidates: ₹500
- SC/ST/PH/EBC/Women Candidates: ₹250
How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
- Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on CEN 8/24 (Level 1) notification
- Click on the Group D application link
- Register by creating an account
- Fill in the application form with personal details
- Pay the required fee and submit the form
Zone-Wise Vacancies in RRB Group D
The 32,438 vacancies are distributed across various RRB zones, including:
- Secunderabad: 1,642
- Delhi: 4,785
- Mumbai WR: 4,647
- Mumbai CR: 3,244
- Chennai: 2,694
- Prayagraj: 2,020
- Guwahati: 2,048
- Jabalpur: 1,614
- Jaipur: 1,433
- Kolkata ER: 1,817
- Kolkata SER: 1,044
- Bilaspur: 1,337
- Bhubaneshwar: 964
- Gorakhpur: 1,370
- Hubli: 503
- Hajipur: 1,251