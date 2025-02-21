RRB Group D Recruitment: Last Date Extended, Check New Deadlines Here

Hyderabad: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for 32,438 Group D vacancies in the Indian Railways. Candidates now have until March 1, 2025, to submit their applications.

Interested applicants can apply through the official RRB Chandigarh website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

✅ Application Deadline Extended: New last date – March 1, 2025

✅ Fee Payment Extended: Candidates can pay the application fee until March 3, 2025

✅ Correction Window: Errors in applications can be corrected from March 4 to March 13, 2025

✅ Salary: Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of ₹18,000

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D Posts

Educational Qualification: Minimum Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized institution

Minimum Age Limit: 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025 (Age relaxation available for reserved categories)

(Age relaxation available for reserved categories) Medical & Physical Fitness: Candidates must pass a physical examination as part of the selection process

Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS Candidates: ₹500

₹500 SC/ST/PH/EBC/Women Candidates: ₹250

How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in Click on CEN 8/24 (Level 1) notification Click on the Group D application link Register by creating an account Fill in the application form with personal details Pay the required fee and submit the form

Zone-Wise Vacancies in RRB Group D

The 32,438 vacancies are distributed across various RRB zones, including: