Telangana India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 519 Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates – Check Division-wise List

Telangana India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 519 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

The Department of Posts, Telangana Circle, has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025 notification, offering 519 vacancies for 10th-pass candidates.

Applications are open until March 3, 2025, for roles like Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant BPM, and Dak Sevak across 18 postal divisions in Telangana.

Key Highlights [Bold Subheadings for SEO]

1. Total Vacancies: 519 posts in Telangana.

2. Eligibility: 10th standard pass with Mathematics and English.

3. Age Limit: 18–40 years (age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD).

4. Salary: ₹10,000 to ₹29,380 per month.

5. No Written Exam: Selection based on 10th-class marks.

Division-wise Vacancy List

Here’s the breakdown of vacancies across Telangana’s postal divisions:

| Division | Vacancies |

|———————–|————–|

| Adilabad | 37 |

| Hanamkonda | 26 |

| Hyderabad City | 7 |

| Hyderabad Sorting | 23 |

| Hyderabad Southeast | 41 |

| Karimnagar | 50 |

| Khammam | 51 |

| Mahabubnagar | 20 |

| Medak | 24 |

| Nalgonda | 39 |

| Nizamabad | 41 |

| Peddapalli | 18 |

| RMS Z | 4 |

| Sangareddy | 25 |

| Secunderabad | 24 |

| Suryapet | 30 |

| Wanaparthy | 24 |

| Warangal | 29 |

Karimnagar, Khammam, and Hyderabad Southeast have the highest vacancies.

Also Read: Telangana HC Raps HYDRAA Again Over Weekend Demolitions, Summons Inspector

Eligibility Criteria

– Education: 10th pass with Mathematics and English from a recognized board.

– Skills: Basic computer knowledge and cycling proficiency.

– Language: Must have studied Telugu (local language) up to Class 10.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official portal: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Register with a valid mobile number and email.

3. Fill in personal, academic, and division preferences.

4. Upload documents (photo, signature, mark sheet).

5. Pay ₹100 fee (exempted for SC/ST/PwD/women).

6. Submit before March 3, 2025.

– Last Date to Apply: March 3, 2025.

– Correction Window: March 6–8, 2025.

– Merit List: To be announced post-verification.

Why Apply?

– Job Security: Government role in rural postal services.

– Attractive Salary: Up to ₹29,380 monthly for BPM roles.

– No Exam Stress: Selection based on Class 10 marks.

Act Now!

With limited vacancies and high demand, eligible candidates are urged to apply before the deadline. For updates, visit the official India Post portal.

Note: This recruitment drive aims to strengthen rural postal services in Telangana. Candidates must ensure all details match their 10th-class certificates to avoid rejection.