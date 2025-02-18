Telangana HC Raps HYDRAA Again Over Weekend Demolitions, Summons Inspector

The Telangana High Court has once again come down heavily on the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for conducting demolitions on weekends and issuing notices with a mere *24-hour deadline, calling these actions a “blatant violation of natural justice.” Justice K Lakshman directed HYDRAA Inspector Rajasekhar to appear before the court on *February 20 to explain the agency’s repeated defiance of legal procedures.

Telangana HC Takes Strict Action Against HYDRAA’s Weekend Demolitions

Key Highlights of the Court’s Order

Weekend Demolitions Halted: The court condemned HYDRAA’s practice of issuing notices on Saturdays and bulldozing structures on Sundays, calling it a “habitual disregard” for due process.

24-Hour Notice Rule: Justice Lakshman emphasized that granting only one day to respond to demolition notices is “grossly insufficient” and violates principles of fair hearing.

Status Quo Ordered: The court instructed HYDRAA and Tellapur Municipal Commissioner to maintain status quo on properties until further hearings.

Case Background: Muthangi Village Demolition

The court’s ire followed a petition by *Alagari Praveen, a resident of Muthangi village in Sangareddy district. HYDRAA officials demolished his tin shed on *January 31 without investigating his documents, which included:

Land conversion approvals from the Tahsildar.

Valid building permissions from the former Muthangi Gram Panchayat.

Registered sale deeds proving ownership.

Despite Praveen submitting these records, HYDRAA allegedly acted on a complaint from the *Gayatri Members Association, which claimed the shed encroached a park area. The demolition was executed on a *Sunday, bypassing mandatory hearings.

Court’s Stern Rebuke

Justice Lakshman questioned HYDRAA’s urgency, citing a June 2024 case where a notice was issued on June 8 and demolition carried out on June 9. The judge remarked:

“Why are rules ignored despite repeated warnings? Demolishing structures on holidays terrorizes citizens and undermines their rights.”

The court also referenced a 2024 ruling by the Full Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which barred demolitions without adequate notice or hearings. HYDRAA’s actions were deemed “discriminatory” and “against public interest.”

HYDRAA’s Troubling Pattern

Multiple Petitions: Advocate Katika Ravinder Reddy, representing HYDRAA, admitted that several petitions have challenged the agency’s rushed demolition drives.

Political Pressure: Earlier in September 2024, the court accused HYDRAA of acting to “please political bosses” by disregarding lawful procedures.

Also Read: Supreme Court to Rule Today on Disqualification of 10 Telangana BRS MLAs Who Joined Congress

Inspector Rajasekhar must now justify HYDRAA’s actions in court on February 20. The agency has also been warned to halt all demolitions without:

Issuing reasonable notice periods. Conducting thorough investigations. Avoiding operations on weekends or holidays.

Telangana High Court hearing on HYDRAA’s controversial demolition practices.

The court’s intervention underscores its commitment to protecting citizens from arbitrary governance, ensuring accountability remains a cornerstone of law enforcement.