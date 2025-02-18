Supreme Court to Rule Today on Disqualification of 10 Telangana BRS MLAs Who Joined Congress

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on February 18, 2025, in the high-stakes case involving 10 Telangana MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress party.

The BRS has accused the Telangana Assembly Speaker of deliberate inaction in disqualifying the legislators, violating constitutional mandates under the anti-defection law.

Supreme Court Decides Fate of 10 Defected Telangana MLAs Today

Key Developments Leading to the Hearing

Who’s Involved? The MLAs in question include Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, T Prakash Goud, Arekapudi Gandhi, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and M Sanjay Kumar.

Constitutional Standoff: BRS filed petitions urging the Speaker to act on disqualification pleas pending since June–July 2024, citing the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Speaker’s failure to issue even preliminary notices sparked judicial intervention.

Previous Hearings: During the February 10 hearing, the Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran questioned the Speaker’s definition of a “reasonable period” to resolve the issue, warning that “rights of parties cannot be frustrated in a democracy”.

Why This Case Matters

Anti-Defection Law: The Tenth Schedule mandates disqualification of legislators who switch parties without resigning. The Supreme Court’s Keisham Meghachandra Singh v. Manipur Legislative Assembly ruling (2020) set a three-month deadline for Speakers to decide such cases.

Political Implications: BRS claims Congress is shielding defectors to retain its majority. A disqualification could trigger by-elections, altering Telangana’s political landscape.

Judicial Precedent: The verdict will clarify whether Speakers can indefinitely delay disqualification, a practice critics argue undermines democracy.

What to Expect Today

The Supreme Court is likely to:

Define “Reasonable Time”: The bench may impose a strict deadline for the Speaker, referencing past rulings that capped delays at three months. Direct Immediate Action: If the Speaker fails to provide a timeline, the Court could mandate expedited proceedings or rule on disqualification itself. Impact on By-Elections: A ruling against the MLAs would force by-polls in 10 constituencies, testing Congress’s hold in Telangana.

Background of the Dispute

The MLAs defected after Congress came to power in December 2023, prompting BRS to file disqualification petitions.

The Telangana High Court initially directed the Speaker to act within four weeks in September 2024 but later revised its stance, allowing a “reasonable time”.

With 10 months elapsed and no progress, BRS moved the Supreme Court, arguing the delay erodes public trust in democracy.

Today’s verdict will determine whether constitutional safeguards against defection can override political maneuvering. For Telangana, the outcome could reshape legislative dynamics and set a nationwide precedent for handling similar cases.