Telangana People Want KCR as CM Again, Says BRS’ KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K. T. Rama Rao, expressed on Monday that the people of Telangana are eager to see BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as Chief Minister once again.

KTR Addresses Party Workers During KCR’s 71st Birthday Celebration

Rama Rao made this statement while addressing BRS workers at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, during the 71st birthday celebrations of KCR. To mark the occasion, Rama Rao and other senior BRS leaders cut a large 71 kg cake to celebrate the birthday of the party supremo and former Chief Minister.

KCR’s Leadership and Contributions to Telangana’s Statehood

During his speech, Rama Rao emphasized that KCR’s leadership was the driving force behind the Telangana movement. “People want KCR to become the Chief Minister once again. Let us work hard to make him the Chief Minister again,” he stated, highlighting KCR’s heroic role in the formation of Telangana state.

“KCR is a hero for Telangana. When he led the movement, there was no media or support. He braved all odds, even risking his life, to achieve the dream of a separate Telangana,” Rama Rao remarked.

KTR Pays Tribute to His Father on Social Media

Earlier, Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to express his gratitude for his father’s contributions to the state. “I am blessed that my father isn’t just mine alone but the Hero of Telangana. He defines what it means to have a dream and set out for it with unbridled commitment,” he posted.

He further stated, “My only dream is to be at least a fraction of what you are! My only aim is to be the man whom you will proudly call your son!”

Harish Rao and Other Leaders Echo Support for KCR’s Return

BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao also affirmed that the people of Telangana want the ‘car party’ (BRS) back in power. “Go to any street in Telangana, people say KCR should come back as the Chief Minister,” he stated.

Recalling the intense moments during KCR’s hunger strike for the statehood of Telangana, Harish Rao shared his emotional connection to the movement. “KCR was on a hunger strike for 11 days. He was out of control and shaking, but he did not give up,” he said.