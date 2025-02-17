Congress, BJP Accused of Political Drama to Divert Attention from BC Quota Issues: BRS Leader K. Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has strongly criticized both the Congress and BJP, accusing them of engaging in political drama to divert public attention from the pressing issues concerning the caste survey and the increase in reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

Kavitha Criticizes BJP and Congress for Political Drama

Speaking to reporters in Yerravalli, Siddipet district, MLC Kavitha accused the national parties of using irrelevant political commentary to shift the focus from the crucial matter of BC reservations. She alleged that both parties were making political criticisms of each other without addressing the concerns of the BC community.

She emphasized that political leaders from Congress and BJP are more focused on questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s religion rather than discussing how to increase reservations for BCs.

Kavitha Challenges Congress and BJP to Act on BC Reservations

Kavitha questioned, “What if PM Modi is a BC or not? Why are people concerned about what religion Rahul Gandhi belongs to?” She urged Congress to introduce a bill in the Telangana Assembly to increase reservations for BCs, while also calling on the BJP to approve the bill at the Centre.

According to her, the ongoing political bickering between the two parties is irrelevant to the real issue at hand – the upliftment of BCs.

Past Political Conspiracies and Allegations Against Congress

Kavitha went on to state that Telangana has witnessed numerous political conspiracies in the past and made it clear that the political tactics of both the Congress and BJP would not work in the state. She accused the Congress of having failed the people during its 14-month rule in the state.

Kavitha’s Birthday Wishes to KCR

On a separate note, Kavitha also greeted her father, BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), on his 71st birthday. She visited KCR and sought his blessings. Additionally, Kavitha performed prayers at a temple near her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, praying for her father’s good health and long life.