Gachibowli’s Sound Surge: How Real Estate and Traffic Are Shattering Quiet Zones

Hyderabad: Once known for its tranquility, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Gachibowli is now facing escalating noise pollution.

What was once an island of serenity on the city’s outskirts has increasingly been swamped by traffic and real estate development, pushing it to the top of noise recordings in Hyderabad.

Gachibowli: The New Epicenter of Noise Pollution in Hyderabad

Recent data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) reveals that Gachibowli, a sensitive area, has seen noise levels soar far beyond acceptable limits. In February 2025, the noise levels in this area recorded an alarming 73.53 decibels (dB) during the day, well above the prescribed limit of 50 dB for daytime in sensitive zones. Even at night, the noise levels remained consistently high, hovering between 69 dB and 70 dB, far surpassing the 40 dB night-time threshold.

Comparing Noise Levels in Key Hyderabad Areas

Gachibowli’s noise levels are now outpacing even busy commercial and industrial areas of the city. For example, on February 3, the noise level in Gachibowli reached 73.53 dB, while the commercial hub of Abids recorded 56.05 dB and the residential area of Jubilee Hills registered 58.66 dB. Even industrial zones like Jeedimetla and Gaddapotharam, often criticized for pollution, have lower noise levels than this once-quiet area.

Increasing Noise Pollution Due to Urban Growth

The rapid urbanization of Gachibowli and surrounding areas like Kondapur, Madhapur, Financial District, Nallagandla, and Tellapur is directly contributing to the surge in noise pollution. The region, once known for its peaceful environment, is undergoing significant transformation, with real estate development, growing traffic, and infrastructural changes intensifying the noise levels.

Data Highlights: Noise Levels from February 1-9, 2025

The daily data for Gachibowli’s noise levels from February 1 to 9, 2025, shows consistently high readings. The noise levels during the day on these days stayed above 70 dB, with night-time measurements also exceeding acceptable limits. Here are the daily readings for the first ten days of February:

February 1: Day – 72.90 dB | Night – 70.10 dB

Day – 72.49 dB | Night – 70.63 dB

Day – 73.53 dB | Night – 69.30 dB

Day – 72.52 dB | Night – 69.35 dB

Day – 72.23 dB | Night – 69.51 dB

Day – 72.50 dB | Night – 69.53 dB

Day – 72.05 dB | Night – 71.17 dB

Day – 71.52 dB | Night – 69.64 dB

Day – 71.91 dB | Night – 69.66 dB

Impact of Noise Pollution on the Environment and Health

The rising noise levels in Gachibowli and surrounding areas are a significant concern, especially given that they surpass the noise standards for sensitive areas. Long-term exposure to such elevated noise can cause various health issues, including stress, sleep disturbances, and hearing problems. Additionally, the disruption of natural environments and wildlife habitats could also have adverse effects.

Efforts to Control Noise Pollution in Hyderabad

Authorities, including the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), are likely to be under increasing pressure to address this issue. Residents and environmental activists are calling for more effective measures to control noise pollution, particularly in sensitive areas like Gachibowli. Stringent regulations on construction, traffic management, and noise-emitting activities will be essential to ensure the sustainability of Hyderabad’s growth while maintaining a balance with its environment.

As urban development in Hyderabad continues to expand, addressing noise pollution in growing areas like Gachibowli will be crucial to maintaining the city’s livability and quality of life.