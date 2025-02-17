Hyderabad Police Use Advanced Tech to Bust Drug Party in Jubilee Hills, One Person Tests Positive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), successfully raided a high-end party at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 late on Sunday night.

The operation, conducted after receiving a tip-off, resulted in 20 individuals being identified as potential drug consumers, with one guest testing positive for drugs including marijuana and cocaine.

Advanced Drug Detection Technology Used in Party Raid

The party, which was reportedly attended by high-profile individuals, was raided by the Hyderabad Police and TGANB teams. In total, 14 out of the 20 attendees were subjected to advanced drug tests. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment like rapid-result urine and saliva testing kits, the authorities were able to obtain accurate results on-site. The positive test result confirmed the presence of multiple drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

Zero-Tolerance Policy for Drugs in Hyderabad’s Entertainment Venues

In the wake of this operation, TGANB has issued a directive to all pubs and bars across the state to clearly display signs declaring their establishments as drug-free zones. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau emphasized the importance of enforcing a zero-tolerance policy, not just for drug consumption, but also for underage drinking. The authorities warned that any violation of these policies would lead to severe legal consequences.

Strict Action Against Drug Trafficking and Consumption

TGANB has also encouraged the public to report any information related to drug consumption or trafficking through its toll-free number, 1908. The anti-narcotics body is committed to taking action against drug abuse and ensuring public safety by enforcing stringent measures.

This operation in Jubilee Hills is part of a broader crackdown on drugs in Hyderabad and across Telangana. The use of cutting-edge technology during the raid reflects the growing efforts by local law enforcement to curb the growing problem of narcotics in the region.

Hyderabad Police’s Continuous Efforts to Combat Drug Abuse

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking in Hyderabad, particularly within the city’s high-profile venues. This raid is part of a series of ongoing operations to address narcotics-related issues within the state’s nightlife and entertainment industry.