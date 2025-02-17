Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Present 2025-26 Budget on March

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 7, 2025.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the CM revealed the timeline for the upcoming Budget Session.

Budget Session to Begin on March 3

CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Budget Session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will commence on March 3, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot delivering the address to both Houses. The discussions on the budget will take place over three days, concluding on March 6. The budget itself will be presented by CM Siddaramaiah on March 7.

Siddaramaiah to Address Questions After Budget Presentation

Following the budget presentation, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he will address and respond to any questions at the end of March. The Business Advisory Committee will determine the length of the budget session. The CM emphasized that he is committed to considering all suggestions and inputs while preparing the budget, particularly with regard to the interests of farmers and agricultural activities.

Meetings and Health Challenges

In his interaction with the media, CM Siddaramaiah mentioned that despite facing leg and knee pain, he had conducted several meetings from home. However, due to the large number of attendees expected at the Vidhana Soudha, he chose to be present in person to oversee the proceedings.

Addressing Inflation and Fund Utilization

Regarding the rising inflation, CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged that both the Union and state governments share responsibility, but emphasized that the Central government has a greater role in controlling inflation. He also clarified that the Karnataka state government is doing its part to manage the situation.

On concerns about the underutilization of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM assured that the funds are being used, but the Central government has not yet provided the requested share for Karnataka.

Clarification on Metro Fare Hike

In response to the recent metro fare hike, CM Siddaramaiah explained that metro fares are determined by a committee formed by the Central government. He clarified that although the state government submits proposals for fare pricing, the final decision is made by the committee. The chairman of this committee, appointed by the Central government, is a retired High Court judge from Tamil Nadu.

Reaffirming Commitment to Welfare Schemes

CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that there is no question of discontinuing the state’s welfare schemes. He assured that if there are any delays in the release of funds, the government will ensure they are released promptly.

Opposition Criticism of the Budget

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka criticized the state government for planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore in the upcoming budget. He pointed out a 20% decline in government revenue and accused the Congress government of turning Karnataka into a debt-ridden state. He compared the current situation with the previous BJP tenure, where surplus budgets were achieved without taking loans.

Budget Details and Expectations

Sources suggest that CM Siddaramaiah is preparing to present a budget of approximately Rs 4 lakh crore for 2025-26. This will be Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget as the Finance Minister. In the previous year, he presented a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget for 2024-25. The state government is expected to allocate Rs 52,000 crore annually for the five guarantee schemes introduced under the current administration.