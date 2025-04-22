BIS Offers Internships to 500 Students for 2025-26: Apply Now for Opportunities in Standardisation
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from partner institutions across India for the academic year 2025-26. This initiative is aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of standardisation, quality control, and product conformity assessment among students
Table of Contents
Who Can Apply?
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, students eligible for this internship include those enrolled in:
- 4-year undergraduate degree courses
- 5-year integrated degree programs
- Postgraduate degree courses
- Diploma programs
Internship Duration and Key Activities
The internship will last for 8 weeks, and participants will be involved in:
- Pre-standardisation research in key industries
- Quality Control Order (QCO) compliance surveys in coordination with BIS offices
- Site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs, and laboratories
- In-depth analysis of manufacturing processes, raw materials, and testing protocols
National Push for Standardisation Awareness
This announcement came during the annual BIS Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculty Convention, where BIS revealed key milestones in its academic outreach:
- Standardisation curriculum modules introduced in 15 institutions
- Over 130 R&D projects launched under BIS
- 198 Standards Clubs formed in 52 institutes
- BIS Corners and Dashboards established in over 50 academic institutions
Driving a Quality-First Culture in Academia
Speaking at the event, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari emphasized that this initiative is part of a shared national mission to embed a culture of quality and standardisation in India’s academic landscape.
Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardisation), encouraged institutions to engage more proactively in building a robust national quality ecosystem.
Top Institutions Recognised for BIS Contributions
During the convention, five institutions were honored for their exceptional BIS engagement:
- IIT Roorkee
- SSEC Chennai
- NIT Jalandhar
- SVCE Chennai
- PSNACET Dindigul
The event concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen India’s academic contributions to global quality standards.