BIS Offers Internships to 500 Students for 2025-26: Apply Now for Opportunities in Standardisation

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from partner institutions across India for the academic year 2025-26. This initiative is aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of standardisation, quality control, and product conformity assessment among students

Who Can Apply?

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, students eligible for this internship include those enrolled in:

4-year undergraduate degree courses

5-year integrated degree programs

Postgraduate degree courses

Diploma programs

Internship Duration and Key Activities

The internship will last for 8 weeks, and participants will be involved in:

Pre-standardisation research in key industries

in key industries Quality Control Order (QCO) compliance surveys in coordination with BIS offices

in coordination with BIS offices Site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs, and laboratories

to large-scale units, MSMEs, and laboratories In-depth analysis of manufacturing processes, raw materials, and testing protocols

National Push for Standardisation Awareness

This announcement came during the annual BIS Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculty Convention, where BIS revealed key milestones in its academic outreach:

Standardisation curriculum modules introduced in 15 institutions

introduced in 15 institutions Over 130 R&D projects launched under BIS

launched under BIS 198 Standards Clubs formed in 52 institutes

formed in 52 institutes BIS Corners and Dashboards established in over 50 academic institutions

Driving a Quality-First Culture in Academia

Speaking at the event, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari emphasized that this initiative is part of a shared national mission to embed a culture of quality and standardisation in India’s academic landscape.

Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardisation), encouraged institutions to engage more proactively in building a robust national quality ecosystem.

Top Institutions Recognised for BIS Contributions

During the convention, five institutions were honored for their exceptional BIS engagement:

IIT Roorkee

SSEC Chennai

NIT Jalandhar

SVCE Chennai

PSNACET Dindigul

The event concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen India’s academic contributions to global quality standards.