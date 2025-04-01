BJD Celebrates Odisha Day at Sankha Bhavan

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated Odisha Day in a grand manner at its state headquarters, Shankha Bhavan, on Tuesday.

Tributes and Felicitations Mark the Occasion

The event featured:

Patriotic songs

Floral tributes to great leaders

Felicitation of distinguished Odias

Naveen Patnaik Extends Odisha Day Greetings

Addressing the gathering, BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings on the occasion.

“The formation of a separate Odisha province was a historic moment in India’s history. Odisha is the country’s first state formed on a linguistic basis,” said the former Chief Minister.

He emphasized that past leaders envisioned a prosperous and self-reliant Odisha, and BJD has been working tirelessly toward that goal.

Honoring Odisha’s Visionary Leaders

Patnaik paid tributes to:

Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das

Krushna Chandra Gajapati , Maharaja of Parala

, Maharaja of Parala Rama Chandra Bhanja Deo , King of Mayurbhanj

, King of Mayurbhanj Poets Gangadhar Meher and Fakir Mohan Senapati

These leaders played a crucial role in the unification and formation of Odisha as a separate province.

Odisha’s Growth Under the BJD Regime

Highlighting the state’s progress from 2000 to 2024, the Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik stated:

“Odisha has played a crucial role in the nation’s growth journey. Today, Odias are making the state proud at both national and international levels.”

He also mentioned key achievements during this period:

Classical language status for Odia

for Odia Establishment of an Odia university

New research initiatives in universities across India

Economic Transformation of Odisha

Speaking on Odisha’s economic progress, Patnaik highlighted the significant reduction in poverty.

“Over the past 24 years, Odisha has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty from 70% to 10%,” he stated.

He assured that Odisha is moving forward on a strong foundation, and no force can hinder its growth.

Biju Patnaik’s Dream for Odisha

Reiterating the dream of legendary leader Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik emphasized:

“With collective efforts and determination, Biju Babu’s dream to make Odisha the number one state in Asia will surely be realized.”

Historical Significance of Odisha Day

On April 1, 1936, a fragmented Odisha was established as a separate province under British rule. This was achieved by merging:

Odia-speaking districts from Bihar and Orissa Province

Territories from Madras Presidency

Areas from Central Provinces

Odisha is the first state in India formed on a linguistic basis.