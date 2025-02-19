BJP Announces Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s New Chief Minister

New Delhi: In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Shalimar Garden MLA-elect, Rekha Gupta, as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta will take the oath of office on Thursday, February 20, in a ceremony that is expected to draw high-profile dignitaries, political figures, and celebrities.

The announcement comes after a long suspense surrounding the appointment of the Delhi Chief Minister, following the BJP’s remarkable return to power in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. After 27 years, the BJP made a historic comeback by securing 48 out of 70 seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which only won 22 seats in this election.

BJP’s Historic Comeback in Delhi

The BJP’s victory marked a significant political shift in the national capital, especially after failing to secure a significant number of seats in the previous two elections. AAP, which had been in power for two consecutive terms, was aiming for a third term but faced defeat this time.

The BJP’s Parliamentary Board initiated the selection process, where ex-Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as ‘observers’ to oversee the gathering of newly elected MLAs. The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led to the selection of Rekha Gupta as the party’s leader in the Delhi Assembly.

Oath Ceremony and Dignitaries

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony, which is set for 11 am on Thursday, February 20, are in full swing. The ceremony will take place at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi, and a host of dignitaries, political leaders, and celebrities are expected to be in attendance.

Key figures expected at the event include Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, and the new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, along with other members of her cabinet. The swearing-in will also see the presence of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-led states, although some may not attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their respective states.

In total, around 50,000 people, including BJP supporters and residents of Delhi, are anticipated to be present at the ceremony. Party leaders are hopeful that the turnout could even surpass 100,000, given the widespread excitement surrounding the BJP’s return to power in the city.

Expecting an Enthusiastic Reception

In keeping with tradition, outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited to the event, despite the political shift. Distinguished guests, including Delhi’s Chief Secretary and the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, will also attend.

With preparations underway, the grand event is set to be a monumental occasion in Delhi’s political history, marking the BJP’s long-awaited return to the chief minister’s office after nearly three decades.