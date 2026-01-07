BJP, Congress, AIMIM Join Hands in Local Body Elections, Maharashtra Politics Takes a Surprising Turn

Maharashtra: During election campaigns, political parties attack each other strongly and appear like bitter enemies. Leaders exchange sharp allegations and harsh words on public stages. But once elections are over and power is at stake, the situation changes completely. Maharashtra municipal politics has once again shown how public fights often turn into behind-the-scenes alliances.

Public Rivalry, Private Understanding

In today’s politics, ideology often takes a back seat while power becomes the main goal. Parties that were sworn enemies during elections are now standing together to form governments. This reality is clearly visible in recent municipal council developments in Maharashtra, where unexpected alliances have surprised both voters and political observers.

Akot Municipal Council: BJP–AIMIM Tie-Up Shocks Many

One of the most surprising developments took place in Akot Municipal Council.

The council has 35 members

BJP won only 11 seats , far from a majority

, far from a majority To gain control, BJP formed a new front called Akot Vikas Manch

Five councillors from AIMIM , considered strong critics of BJP, supported the BJP-led alliance

, considered strong critics of BJP, supported the BJP-led alliance As a result, Maya Dhule from BJP was elected president

This alliance raised serious questions, as BJP and AIMIM are ideologically opposite parties. Yet, power arithmetic brought them together in Maharashtra municipal politics.

Ambernath Municipal Council: Shiv Sena Loses Power

A similar political twist was seen in Ambernath Municipal Council.

Total members: 60

Shiv Sena (Shinde group): 27 seats

BJP: 14 seats

Congress: 12 seats

NCP: 4 seats

Independents: 3 seats

Despite being the largest party, Shiv Sena failed to form the council. BJP joined hands with Congress, NCP, and two independents to reach 32 seats, securing the president’s post. Shiv Sena was pushed out of power.

Congress Takes Disciplinary Action

After supporting BJP in Ambernath, Congress suspended its 12 elected councillors. Political circles are now closely watching how AIMIM will react to its councillors backing BJP in Akot.

National Slogans vs Local Reality

At the national level, BJP often promotes strong political slogans against Congress. However, in local Maharashtra politics, the same BJP accepted Congress support to retain power. This contradiction has reportedly caused unease within existing political alliances.

What Political Experts Say

Political analysts believe such alliances may become common in municipal bodies, where numbers matter more than ideology. The key question is whether these unnatural alliances will survive at the ground level and how parties will balance local needs with national messaging.

The latest developments clearly show that Maharashtra municipal politics is now driven more by power than principles. While voters see rivalry on stage, real decisions are made quietly behind closed doors. Such political moves are likely to shape future local elections in the state.

