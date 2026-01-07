Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Farmers to Get ₹12,000 Per Acre, Check Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme has become a major financial support system for farmers across the state. Under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹12,000 per acre per year, credited directly into their bank accounts in two installments. The scheme aims to strengthen agriculture by providing timely investment assistance to land-owning farmers.

What Is Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?

The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme was earlier known as Rythu Bandhu, introduced in 2018 by the previous government. After the change in government, the scheme was renamed but continued with enhanced support.

Key Benefits of Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme

₹6,000 per acre per installment

Total ₹12,000 per acre per year

Amount credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts

Helps farmers meet agricultural input costs

Who Is Eligible for Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?

Not all individuals qualify for the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The eligibility conditions include:

Must be a resident farmer of Telangana

Minimum age: 18 years

Agricultural land must be in the farmer’s name

Land should be cultivable

Land details must be registered on the Dharani portal

Who Is Not Eligible for Rythu Bharosa Scheme?

The following categories are not eligible under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme:

Farmers from other states

Owners of uncultivable land such as: Barren or rocky land Hills and hillocks Real estate ventures Canals and commercial complexes

such as: Land not registered on the Dharani portal

Government employees and pensioners

Income tax payers

Holders of constitutional positions

Agricultural land owned by temples, trusts, or institutions

Farmers receiving certain pensions while farming

How to Apply for Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?

Farmers who earlier received benefits under Rythu Bandhu do not need to apply again

Their data is already available with the government

New farmers must apply offline

Applications can be submitted to: Agriculture Area Officer Cluster Officer of the respective mandal



⚠️ Currently, there is no online application facility for the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme.

Documents Required for Rythu Bharosa Application

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Xerox copy of Pattadar Passbook

Xerox copy of Aadhaar Card

Xerox copy of Bank Passbook

Duly filled application form

Important Note for Farmers

The eligibility rules of the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme may change from time to time. Farmers are advised to confirm the latest guidelines before applying by contacting local agriculture officials.

The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme continues to play a crucial role in supporting farmers by ensuring stable financial assistance for agricultural investments. With ₹12,000 per acre paid annually, the scheme offers relief and confidence to thousands of farming families across Telangana.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.