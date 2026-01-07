Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Farmers to Get ₹12,000 Per Acre, Check Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme has become a major financial support system for farmers across the state. Under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹12,000 per acre per year, credited directly into their bank accounts in two installments. The scheme aims to strengthen agriculture by providing timely investment assistance to land-owning farmers.
What Is Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?
The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme was earlier known as Rythu Bandhu, introduced in 2018 by the previous government. After the change in government, the scheme was renamed but continued with enhanced support.
Key Benefits of Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme
- ₹6,000 per acre per installment
- Total ₹12,000 per acre per year
- Amount credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts
- Helps farmers meet agricultural input costs
Who Is Eligible for Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?
Not all individuals qualify for the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The eligibility conditions include:
- Must be a resident farmer of Telangana
- Minimum age: 18 years
- Agricultural land must be in the farmer’s name
- Land should be cultivable
- Land details must be registered on the Dharani portal
Who Is Not Eligible for Rythu Bharosa Scheme?
The following categories are not eligible under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme:
- Farmers from other states
- Owners of uncultivable land such as:
- Barren or rocky land
- Hills and hillocks
- Real estate ventures
- Canals and commercial complexes
- Land not registered on the Dharani portal
- Government employees and pensioners
- Income tax payers
- Holders of constitutional positions
- Agricultural land owned by temples, trusts, or institutions
- Farmers receiving certain pensions while farming
How to Apply for Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme?
- Farmers who earlier received benefits under Rythu Bandhu do not need to apply again
- Their data is already available with the government
- New farmers must apply offline
- Applications can be submitted to:
- Agriculture Area Officer
- Cluster Officer of the respective mandal
⚠️ Currently, there is no online application facility for the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme.
Documents Required for Rythu Bharosa Application
Applicants must submit the following documents:
- Xerox copy of Pattadar Passbook
- Xerox copy of Aadhaar Card
- Xerox copy of Bank Passbook
- Duly filled application form
Important Note for Farmers
The eligibility rules of the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme may change from time to time. Farmers are advised to confirm the latest guidelines before applying by contacting local agriculture officials.
The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme continues to play a crucial role in supporting farmers by ensuring stable financial assistance for agricultural investments. With ₹12,000 per acre paid annually, the scheme offers relief and confidence to thousands of farming families across Telangana.
