BJP Demands NIA Probe Into Bengal Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district. The blast, which occurred on Monday night, has claimed the lives of at least eight individuals.

BJP Questions the Nature of the Blast

The BJP leadership in the state has expressed doubts about the nature of the blast, questioning whether it occurred at an illegal firecracker factory or a crude bomb manufacturing unit. The party has emphasized that an NIA investigation is crucial for clarity on the incident.

Allegations Against the Police

Former national vice-president of BJP and former Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh, accused the state police administration of failing to take action despite being aware of illegal manufacturing activities at a private residence. Ghosh alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was involved in creating an environment of fear ahead of the state Assembly elections next year, with goons running crude bomb manufacturing hubs disguised as firecracker factories.

BJP’s Call for Central Investigation

Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of BJP in West Bengal and Union Minister of State, revealed that he had alerted the Union Home Ministry regarding the issue. He demanded a Central-level investigation into the incident, questioning whether the factory was genuinely producing firecrackers or was, in fact, a bomb-making facility supported by the ruling party.

The Aftermath of the Explosion

The explosion occurred at a residence jointly owned by brothers Chandrakanta Banik and Tushar Banik, who have since gone into hiding. The blast’s intensity was so strong that it took hours to extinguish the fire, which destroyed the entire house.

At the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office regarding administrative actions, including the compensation to be provided to the victims’ families.