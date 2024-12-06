Maharashtra

BJP MLA Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker; special assembly session from Dec 7

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday took oath as pro-tem speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, a day ahead of the special session of the newly elected house.

Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 15:38
BJP MLA Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker; special assembly session from Dec 7
BJP MLA Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker; special assembly session from Dec 7

Mumbai: Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday took oath as pro-tem speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, a day ahead of the special session of the newly elected house. The nine-time MLA was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Kolambkar is the senior-most legislator in the new house and won from Mumbai’s Wadala seat in last month’s assembly elections. As the pro-tem speaker, a temporary position, he will administer oath to 288 newly elected MLAs and conduct proceedings of the assembly.

Kolambkar will also preside over election of a regular speaker during the three-day special session of the 15th state assembly beginning from December 7 in Mumbai.

Also Read: Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as his deputies

The speaker’s election will be held on December 9, and it will be followed by trust vote of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government which was sworn-in on December 5.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe and chief secretary Sujata Saunik were present at the brief oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 15:38

Related Articles

Salman Khan, SRK, Sanjay Dutt, and Other Bollywood Stars Attend Maharashtra CM's Swearing-In Ceremony

Salman Khan, SRK, Sanjay Dutt, and Other Bollywood Stars Attend Maharashtra CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

5 December 2024 - 21:19
Bollywood makes a beeline at the swearing in ceremony of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Bollywood makes a beeline at the swearing in ceremony of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

5 December 2024 - 19:40
Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as his deputies

Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as his deputies

5 December 2024 - 18:14
Maha: Eknath Shinde to join as Dy CM, Shiv Sena submit recommendation letter to Guv

Maha: Eknath Shinde to join as Dy CM, Shiv Sena submit recommendation letter to Guv

5 December 2024 - 17:18
Back to top button