BJP Protests Karnataka’s 15% Bus Fare Hike by Distributing Roses to Male Passengers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP staged a unique protest on Friday at the Kempe Gowda Bus Station in Bengaluru’s Majestic locality, where they distributed roses to male passengers in response to the 15% bus fare hike imposed by the Congress government.

The protest was led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka, and the LoP in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. The leaders and their supporters, some of whom wore masks of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, raised slogans against the Congress government while distributing roses.

BJP Criticizes Congress for Burdening the Public

Ashoka addressed the passengers, stating that the ticket price hike was a “gift” from the ruling Congress party. The protest turned tense when police attempted to intervene. Ashoka, visibly agitated, warned the officers, saying he had noted their names and vowed that the Congress government wouldn’t last long.

Ashoka remarked to the media, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is determined to destroy the lives of the people and has given a wonderful New Year gift to the state. He has done the best thing for the people. Against this backdrop, we are distributing roses to male passengers.”

BJP Leaders Slam Government’s Price Hikes

Ashoka continued his criticism, stating that the Congress government came to power by promising five guarantees without raising prices, but now prices of essentials, including diesel and petrol, have increased.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also condemned the government, pointing out the disparity between the free travel benefits offered to women and the increased costs for men. He criticized the rising costs of milk, electricity rates, stamp duty, registration fees, and other taxes, accusing the government of neglecting development.

Former CM Blames Congress for RTC Losses

Former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, speaking in Hubballi, held the Congress-led government accountable for the bus fare hike, highlighting that the mismanagement of the RTCs had led to losses. He also noted that the government had failed to clear pending dues despite implementing the free travel scheme for women.

Union Minister Reacts to the Fare Hike

In response to the fare hike, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the people of Karnataka would not be surprised by the increase. He pointed out that prices for diesel, petrol, stamp duties, and even alcohol had already been raised, and the government was considering further hikes in water and milk bills.

Transport Minister Defends the Government’s Decision

State Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy, questioned why the BJP did not protest when the bus fare was raised during their tenure. He reminded the BJP of the Rs 5,900 crore loan taken by the previous BJP government, which the Congress administration is now repaying. Reddy also asked why the BJP had not protested the withdrawal of LPG gas cylinder subsidies.

Details of the 15% Bus Fare Hike

The Karnataka government has announced a 15% increase in bus fares for all four Road Transport Corporation (RTC) categories, including city buses and luxury buses. The revised fares will come into effect from January 5, with an estimated additional monthly revenue of Rs 74.85 crore.

The state government has allocated Rs 5,015 crore in the current financial year for the ‘Shakti’ free travel scheme for women, with a monthly grant of Rs 417.92 crore being released to the four RTCs.