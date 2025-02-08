BJP Set to Reclaim Delhi After 26 Years: Key Battles, Trends, and Voter Impact in 2025 Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the brink of ending its 26-year wait for power in Delhi, with early trends from the 2025 Assembly election results showing the party leading in 42 of 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has ruled Delhi since 2015, trails with 28 seats, while the Congress remains marginal with just one seat. This electoral shift marks a dramatic reversal for AAP, whose leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face stiff challenges in key constituencies 12.

Key Battles and Constituency Highlights

The high-stakes New Delhi constituency has emerged as the election’s most gripping contest, with Arvind Kejriwal narrowly trailing BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 225 votes after six rounds of counting. Kejriwal’s fate hangs in the balance, with seven rounds remaining, while AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lag behind in Kalkaji and Jangpura, respectively 15.

Other critical constituencies include:

Mustafabad : BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht leads by over 41,000 votes against AAP’s Adil Ahmed Khan.

: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht leads by over 41,000 votes against AAP’s Adil Ahmed Khan. Kalkaji : AAP’s Atishi faces a tough fight against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

: AAP’s Atishi faces a tough fight against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Karawal Nagar: BJP’s Kapil Mishra dominates with a 20,000-vote lead over AAP 15.

Voter Turnout and Demographic Insights

The February 5 elections saw a 60.54% voter turnout, slightly lower than 2020’s 63%. Mustafabad recorded the highest participation (69.01%), while Mehrauli had the lowest (53.02%). Over 1.55 crore voters cast ballots, with women’s turnout at 44.08 lakh and men’s at 50.42 lakh 210.

Exit polls had predicted a BJP victory, with agencies like NDTV projecting 41 seats for the saffron party and People’s Pulse forecasting up to 60 seats. AAP dismissed these predictions, citing historical discrepancies, but the current trends align with BJP’s campaign narrative centered on anti-corruption and promises of a “double-engine government” 811.

AAP’s Challenges and BJP’s Winning Strategy

AAP’s campaign, built on its welfare schemes like free electricity and education, struggled to counter BJP’s allegations of corruption, including the “Sheeshmahal” residence controversy and liquor policy scam. The BJP’s focus on localized issues, women-centric promises (e.g., ₹2,500 monthly aid), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies resonated with voters 1113.

Historic Context and Implications

A BJP victory would end AAP’s decade-long dominance, which began with its 67-seat landslide in 2015. For Congress, another poor showing underscores its declining relevance in Delhi. The results will also shape national politics, with BJP aiming to consolidate its hold on northern India ahead of 2029 general elections 78.

As counting progresses, Delhi awaits confirmation of a historic political shift. A BJP win would signal voter demand for change, while AAP’s potential loss raises questions about its governance model. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, where every vote could redefine the capital’s future.