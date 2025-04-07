Blazing Temperatures in Hyderabad: Bike Fire in Kukatpally Highlights Heat Crisis

Hyderabad: The intense heat continues to wreak havoc in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with the summer temperatures soaring to record levels.

In recent days, the extreme heat in Hyderabad has led to a shocking incident, where a bike was completely reduced to ashes in the Kukatpally – Jagadgiri Gutta area. As residents of both Telugu states continue to suffer under high temperatures, this incident has become a topic of widespread discussion.

Impact of the Heat:

With temperatures crossing 45°C, people are facing severe discomfort. Areas like Kukatpally and Jagadgiri Gutta in Hyderabad are experiencing extreme heat, compounded by air pollution and still winds, making life even harder for residents.

Current Situation:

The bike caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly, leading locals to immediately call for an ambulance and firefighting services. Local authorities, traffic police, and fire services were quick to respond to the situation.

Heat Precautions:

To cope with the intense heat, people are being urged to stay out of direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and remain in cool, shaded areas as much as possible.