BNP to Meet Yunus, Warns Against Any Delay in Bangladesh Election

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to meet Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government, on Wednesday, pressing for a clear commitment to hold the national elections by December 2025. The BNP, one of the country’s major political parties, has warned that any delay beyond this timeline could trigger mass protests.

According to local media, the party will demand a roadmap for the upcoming election and stress the need for timely preparations by the Election Commission.

BNP Seeks Public Assurance on Election Timeline

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party expects Yunus to publicly confirm his earlier statement about elections being held by December.

Also Read: Telangana Aims to Create One Crore Women Crorepatis, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

“We’ll remind the Chief Advisor of his promise to hold elections by December and urge him to instruct the Election Commission to act accordingly,” Ahmed said.

BNP leaders also warned that if no consensus is reached, the party will mobilize nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of democracy and elections within this year.

Street Protests and Political Programmes Planned

The BNP has already outlined a three-month programme of political activities, including rallies, marches, and grassroots mobilizations, to pressure the interim government.

A BNP leader, speaking to UNB on condition of anonymity, expressed alarm over what he described as a growing campaign to delay the elections and keep the current interim government in power for five years.

He cited recent comments by Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who claimed public support for the interim setup, and Fisheries and Livestock Advisor Farida Akhter, who said the government was “elected” through a mass uprising.

Mirza Abbas: Election Delay Is a Clear Agenda

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas strongly criticized what he sees as a deliberate attempt to delay elections and extend Yunus’s tenure.

“Those who want to keep Yunus in power for five years will damage both his reputation and the country,” Abbas warned.

Yunus Hints at Election Window Between Dec 2025 – June 2026

Last month, Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation in a televised speech, stating that elections will be held between December 2025 and June 2026, and that the Consensus Commission is gathering input from all political parties regarding electoral reforms.

Tarique Rahman Slams “Reform Advocates” Enjoying Government Perks

BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, during a standing committee meeting on Sunday, lashed out at those promoting electoral reforms while holding influential posts and enjoying government benefits.

“They talk reforms while sitting in air-conditioned offices with government-provided salaries, cars, and bonuses,” Rahman said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

Political Unity Fading Post-Awami League Ouster

The once-unified opposition that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024 is reportedly losing momentum, with internal differences now surfacing among key political outfits.