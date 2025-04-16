Telangana Aims to Create One Crore Women Crorepatis, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state government is working with the ambitious goal of making one crore women crorepatis through various empowerment schemes. He made the statement while attending the ‘Stree’ (She Triumphs Through Respect, Equality and Empowerment) Summit 2.0, held on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The summit was organized by the Hyderabad City Police in association with the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) to promote women’s safety and empowerment.

Government to Provide ₹20,000 Crore in Interest-Free Loans Annually

Addressing the summit, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the government aims to empower women across Telangana, calling it a vision aligned with the “Indiramma Rajyam”.

Also Read: Indian stock market opens flat, Sensex above 76,700

“We have set a target to disburse ₹20,000 crore in interest-free loans annually to women’s organizations and have already provided ₹21,000 crore, exceeding our goal,” the Deputy CM said.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts in integrating women into the green energy sector, announcing a major MoU for generating 1,000 MW of solar power in partnership with women’s organizations.

Telangana Focused on Legal and Social Empowerment

The Deputy CM also stressed the importance of creating special laws for women and ensuring their strict implementation to realize true empowerment.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who also addressed the gathering, pointed out the ground reality of women’s safety challenges:

“Despite legal safeguards, last year Hyderabad recorded 250 rape cases and 713 POCSO cases. Alongside SHE Teams, the Assurance Centre is actively working to deliver justice.”

He also noted that of the 19 DCP posts in Hyderabad, eight are held by women officers, a testament to growing female leadership in law enforcement.

Hyderabad Praised for Best Practices in Women Empowerment

Dr. Bhanushree Velpandian, Senior Specialist at NITI Aayog, praised Hyderabad for adopting some of the best practices in women empowerment when compared to other Indian cities.

Veteran athlete Naina Jaiswal and other dignitaries were also present at the event, which coincided with the birth anniversary week of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a champion of gender equality and constitutional rights.