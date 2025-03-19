Bollywood Celebs Cheer for Sunita Williams’ Return to Earth

Mumbai: Bollywood stars R Madhavan, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, and others came together to celebrate the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth after her remarkable space mission.

R Madhavan Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

Actor R Madhavan shared a video of Williams’ spacecraft landing, showing the professional team assisting her as she stepped out.

He captioned the post:

“Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered…so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls’ prayers being answered. Great job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.”

Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Kharbanda Join in the Celebration

Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Kharbanda reshared videos of Sunita Williams’ return on their Instagram stories, expressing their joy.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla Welcomes Sunita Williams with Poetry

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir Shukla posted a video of Williams’ water landing in the Atlantic Ocean, with a poetic caption:

“If you remember this land, I, Returned from the skies too. Welcome Sunita! #welcomeback #WelcomeSunita #sunitawilliamsreturn #sunitawilliams.”

Chiranjeevi Calls Williams’ Journey a “True Blockbuster”

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted about Williams’ return, calling it a historic and heroic homecoming.

He wrote:

“Welcome back to Earth Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4,577 orbits around the Earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-biting thriller and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!! @Astro_Suni Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back! #SunitaWilliams.”

Rakul Preet Singh Honors Sunita Williams’ Strength

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared a heartfelt note, praising Williams’ dedication and strength throughout her space mission.

NASA Crew-9 Successfully Returns After 9 Months in Space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 teammates returned to Earth on March 19, after a remarkable 9-month mission in space.

Alongside Williams, astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov completed 4,577 orbits around Earth before safely splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Their historic journey has inspired millions, and their return has been celebrated worldwide, especially in India, where Sunita Williams is deeply admired.