Who is Ananya Panday’s New Friend on Set?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has introduced her new “friend” on set. The actress shared a picture of the book ‘Greenlights’ by Matthew McConaughey, captioning it, “My new friend between takes.”

It seems Ananya has found inspiration in the book as she balances her hectic shooting schedule. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress is currently filming her tenth movie.

A Nostalgic Return to Her Debut Film’s Location

A few days ago, Ananya took a trip down memory lane as she returned to the shoot location of her debut film, ‘Student Of The Year 2’. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing the picturesque road surrounded by lush green trees.

Captioning the clip, she wrote, “Shot SOTY 2 almost 7 years ago!!! In this exact location And shooting my 10th film here now.”

Upcoming Projects: What’s Next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya has not yet disclosed the details of her current film, but she has several exciting projects lined up:

“Kesari Chapter 2” – Starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan

– Starring and “Chand Mera Dil” – A romantic drama alongside Lakshya Lalwani, directed by Vivek Soni, set for release in 2025

In November 2023, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed Ananya’s role in “Chand Mera Dil”, which will feature her alongside ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya Lalwani.

Ananya Panday’s Journey in Bollywood

Since her debut in 2019, Ananya has acted in a diverse range of films, including:

“Pati Patni Aur Woh”

“Khaali Peeli”

“Gehraiyaan”

“Liger”

“Dream Girl 2”

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan”

Her latest film, “CTRL”, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is a thriller co-starring Vihaan Samat. The movie explores the story of a social media influencer couple, where the protagonist erases her cheating boyfriend’s digital presence using an AI app.

With multiple films in the pipeline, Ananya Panday continues to make waves in Bollywood, balancing nostalgia with new beginnings.