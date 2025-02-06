Bollywood Khans Miss Rare Reunion at ‘Loveyapa’ Screening

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Khans trio—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—were present at the special screening of the film Loveyapa, but their anticipated reunion was notably absent. Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and posed for photos independently, leaving fans to wonder if this rare opportunity for a Khan reunion might have passed.

Separate Arrivals at the Screening

While both Shah Rukh and Salman attended the screening, they arrived at different times. Shortly after Salman Khan’s car departed, Shah Rukh made his entrance. Videos circulating online show Aamir Khan greeting Shah Rukh with a big smile. The two Khans shared a warm hug and happily posed together for the cameras. SRK also embraced Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira, before the group posed together for more photos.

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed casually in a blue shirt, ripped jeans, and black glasses, while Salman sported a green t-shirt when he made his appearance to support Junaid.

A Rare Reunion at a High-Profile Wedding

While their arrivals at the Loveyapa screening may have been marked by separate entrances, moments like the one at a lavish wedding in March 2014 serve as a reminder of the Khans’ camaraderie. During that event, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman shared an unforgettable moment, dancing to the viral hit song Naatu Naatu, delighting their fans.

Loveyapa Marks Junaid Khan’s Bollywood Debut

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the Bollywood debut of Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda and is set to hit theatres on February 7.