Bomb Threat Email to Shamsabad Airport, Flight Lands Safely, Passengers Moved to Isolation

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: A bomb threat email at Shamsabad Airport triggered high alert on Wednesday after a message warned of an explosive threat to an international flight arriving in Hyderabad. The incident led to swift security action at Shamsabad Airport, ensuring the safe landing of the aircraft and protection of all passengers on board.

The threat email reportedly mentioned a flight arriving from the Netherlands, prompting airport authorities to activate emergency protocols immediately.

Bomb Threat to KLM Flight at Shamsabad Airport

According to official information, the bomb threat email was linked to KLM Flight 873, which was flying from the Netherlands to Hyderabad. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, commonly known as Shamsabad Airport.

After receiving the alert, security agencies were placed on standby, and preparations were made for a controlled landing.

Flight Lands Safely, Passengers Evacuated

The pilot safely landed KLM-873 at Shamsabad Airport

at Shamsabad Airport All passengers were safely deboarded

Travelers were shifted to a designated isolation area as a precaution

as a precaution No injuries or panic situations were reported

Airport officials confirmed that passenger safety remained the top priority throughout the operation.

Bomb Squad Conducts Thorough Inspection

Following the safe evacuation, bomb disposal and security teams began a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Specialized bomb squad units scanned the plane to rule out any explosive material.

Authorities stated that all standard operating procedures were followed to handle the Shamsabad Airport bomb threat situation.

Airport Security on High Alert

In view of the bomb threat email, security was tightened across Shamsabad Airport. Movement near the aircraft was restricted while checks were underway. Officials are also working to trace the origin of the threat email.

The incident once again highlights the importance of rapid response and coordination in handling aviation security threats.

Situation Under Control

Airport authorities later confirmed that the situation at Shamsabad Airport is fully under control. Further details are expected once security agencies complete their investigation into the bomb threat email.

