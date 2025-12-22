Good News for Drivers: Government Plans Up to 80% Discount on Pending Traffic Challans
Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme 2025 may soon offer 60–80% discount on pending traffic challans. Amnesty scheme awaits LG and cabinet approval.
Munsif News 24×7 | New Delhi: Vehicle owners troubled by pending traffic challans in Delhi may soon get major relief. The Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme, also known as a Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme, is likely to be introduced soon, offering discounts of 60 to 80 percent on long-pending fines.
The proposed scheme aims to help thousands of motorists who have been unable to clear their challans for a long time due to financial constraints or oversight.
What Is the Delhi Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme?
The Government of Delhi is preparing a special amnesty scheme to waive a large portion of pending traffic challans in Delhi. Although an official announcement is awaited, the proposal has already been finalised at the departmental level.
Key files related to the Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme have been sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for approval.
Approval Process and Cabinet Decision
- The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Lieutenant Governor (LG)
- Once approved, it will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet
- After cabinet clearance, the scheme will be implemented immediately
- Thousands of people with long-pending challans are expected to benefit
If cleared, this will be one of the biggest relief measures for traffic violators in recent years.
Discount Structure Under the Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme
According to the proposed framework, vehicle owners may receive the following benefits:
- Private and commercial vehicles: Up to 60% discount
- Public transport vehicles (DTC buses): Up to 70% waiver
- Two-wheelers and three-wheelers: Up to 80% discount
The highest relief is expected for small vehicle owners, especially those using two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Why the Scheme Is Important
The Delhi Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme has two major objectives:
- To reduce the financial burden on the general public
- To cut down the huge number of traffic-related cases pending in courts
By encouraging people to clear old challans at reduced rates, the government aims to improve compliance and streamline traffic enforcement.
Who Will Benefit the Most?
- Motorists with old and unpaid traffic challans
- Small vehicle drivers facing financial difficulties
- Public transport operators
- The judicial system, through reduced case pendency
What Vehicle Owners Should Do Now
Vehicle owners are advised to stay alert for an official notification regarding the Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme 2025. Once announced, it may offer a limited-time opportunity to settle old challans at heavily discounted rates.
