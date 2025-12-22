Good News for Drivers: Government Plans Up to 80% Discount on Pending Traffic Challans

Munsif News 24×7 | New Delhi: Vehicle owners troubled by pending traffic challans in Delhi may soon get major relief. The Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme, also known as a Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme, is likely to be introduced soon, offering discounts of 60 to 80 percent on long-pending fines.

The proposed scheme aims to help thousands of motorists who have been unable to clear their challans for a long time due to financial constraints or oversight.

What Is the Delhi Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme?

The Government of Delhi is preparing a special amnesty scheme to waive a large portion of pending traffic challans in Delhi. Although an official announcement is awaited, the proposal has already been finalised at the departmental level.

Key files related to the Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme have been sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for approval.

Approval Process and Cabinet Decision

The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Once approved, it will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet

After cabinet clearance, the scheme will be implemented immediately

Thousands of people with long-pending challans are expected to benefit

If cleared, this will be one of the biggest relief measures for traffic violators in recent years.

Discount Structure Under the Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme

According to the proposed framework, vehicle owners may receive the following benefits:

Private and commercial vehicles: Up to 60% discount

Up to Public transport vehicles (DTC buses): Up to 70% waiver

Up to Two-wheelers and three-wheelers: Up to 80% discount

The highest relief is expected for small vehicle owners, especially those using two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Why the Scheme Is Important

The Delhi Traffic Challan Amnesty Scheme has two major objectives:

To reduce the financial burden on the general public

To cut down the huge number of traffic-related cases pending in courts

By encouraging people to clear old challans at reduced rates, the government aims to improve compliance and streamline traffic enforcement.

Who Will Benefit the Most?

Motorists with old and unpaid traffic challans

Small vehicle drivers facing financial difficulties

Public transport operators

The judicial system, through reduced case pendency

What Vehicle Owners Should Do Now

Vehicle owners are advised to stay alert for an official notification regarding the Delhi Traffic Challan Waiver Scheme 2025. Once announced, it may offer a limited-time opportunity to settle old challans at heavily discounted rates.

