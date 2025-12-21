Does God Exist: Are People Accepting Islam After Javed Akhtar–Mufti Shamail Nadvi Debate? Video

Munsif News 24×7 | Special Report: Following the widely watched “Does God Exist” debate between Javed Akhtar and Mufti Shamail Nadvi, social media has been flooded with claims that several people accepted Islam after watching the discussion. While these claims remain unverified, the debate has triggered intense online conversations across YouTube and other platforms.

What Was the Does God Exist Debate About?

The debate on the existence of God featured renowned writer and poet Javed Akhtar, known for his atheist views, and young Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadvi.

During the discussion:

Mufti Shamail Nadvi presented logical and philosophical arguments supporting belief in God

supporting belief in God Javed Akhtar defended a non-belief (atheist) perspective

The debate focused on reason, faith, science, and morality

Social Media Reactions and Viral Claims

After the debate went viral:

YouTube comment sections were filled with praise for Mufti Shamail Nadvi’s calm and reasoned arguments

Several users identifying themselves as non-Muslims said the debate changed their thinking

said the debate changed their thinking Some comments claimed that viewers accepted Islam after watching the debate

These statements quickly spread across social media, sparking further discussion.

No Official Confirmation of Conversions

It is important to note that:

There is no independent verification of these conversion claims

of these conversion claims No official or documented confirmations have emerged

Online comments alone cannot confirm religious conversion

However, observers say such reactions indicate the strong emotional and intellectual impact of the debate.

Millions Watched the Debate on YouTube

The debate was viewed millions of times within hours of release, highlighting the continued public interest in fundamental questions about faith and belief.

Experts note that debates like these often:

Encourage self-reflection and questioning

Spark long-term intellectual engagement , rather than immediate outcomes

, rather than immediate outcomes Play a role in shaping public discourse on religion and philosophy

Why the Debate Matters

The Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadvi Does God Exist debate has:

Reignited conversations on faith, reason, and belief

Become a major talking point on social media

Shown that intellectual religious debates still attract massive audiences

While claims of people accepting Islam after the Does God Exist debate remain unconfirmed, there is little doubt that the discussion has deeply influenced viewers and revived meaningful dialogue on religion, atheism, and belief. The debate’s real impact may lie not in numbers, but in the questions it has prompted millions to ask.