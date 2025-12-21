Does God Exist? Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadvi Debate Sparks Wide Discussion: Video

Munsif News 24×7 | Special Report: A recent intellectual debate on “Does God Exist?” between noted poet and thinker Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadvi has drawn massive attention on social media and among academic circles. The discussion brought the long-standing clash of atheism vs religion, science vs faith, and reason vs revelation back into public focus.

What Was the ‘Does God Exist’ Debate About?

The debate revolved around a fundamental question that has shaped human thought for centuries — the existence of God. Both speakers presented sharply contrasting viewpoints, making the discussion intense yet largely respectful and intellectual.

Javed Akhtar’s Stand: Science Over Faith

Javed Akhtar openly stated that he does not believe in God. His arguments were rooted in scientific rationalism.

Key points raised by Javed Akhtar:

Any belief, according to him, must be backed by scientific and material proof

God, he argued, was a concept created when early humans failed to understand natural phenomena

He questioned why injustice, suffering, and violence exist if God truly exists

exist if God truly exists He claimed religion often discourages questioning and promotes blind belief

His remarks resonated strongly with secular and atheist audiences online.

Mufti Shamail Nadvi’s Response: Faith With Reason

Responding calmly, Mufti Shamail Nadvi defended the Islamic and philosophical view of God’s existence.

Key arguments by Mufti Shamail Nadvi:

Not every truth can be proven in a laboratory

Human consciousness, morality, and intellect themselves are beyond material proof

The order and balance of the universe point towards a higher creator

point towards a higher creator Belief in God gives meaning to life, ethics, and responsibility

He emphasized that Islam does not reject reason but encourages using intellect within the guidance of revelation.

Science vs Religion: Clash or Balance?

Mufti Shamail Nadvi further explained that:

Science answers “how” things happen

Religion answers “why” they happen

There is no inherent conflict between the two, only imbalance in understanding

He stressed that faith in Islam is not blind belief, but a conscious decision based on reflection.

Why This Debate Matters

What made this debate stand out was the absence of personal attacks. Both speakers listened to each other, keeping the discussion thoughtful rather than aggressive.

Youth engagement on social media increased after the debate

Some praised Javed Akhtar’s tough questions

Others found Mufti Shamail Nadvi’s arguments more convincing

Final Takeaway

The “Does God Exist” debate was not about winning or losing. Instead, it aimed to encourage thinking, questioning, and dialogue. Such discussions play a crucial role in promoting intellectual awareness, provided they are approached with openness rather than prejudice.

