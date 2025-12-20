Hijab Incident Case, Complaint Filed Against Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Nishad, Hearing on January 3

In a significant development in the hijab incident controversy, a complaint has been filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muzaffarpur.

The court has accepted the complaint, and the next hearing has been fixed for January 3, 2026, marking a new phase in the legal proceedings.

Allegations Linked to AYUSH Doctors Appointment Event

According to the complaint, the incident took place during a ceremony held to distribute appointment letters to newly appointed AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out at Sri Rama Enterprises Shop in Monda Market, Heavy Traffic Jam in Secunderabad

Key allegations include:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly held the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor

The doctor has been identified as Nusrat Parveen

It is alleged that there was an attempt to remove the hijab

The act allegedly caused humiliation and hurt religious sentiments

The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of senior leaders, including the deputy Chief minister and the Health Minister.

Complaint Filed in the Interest of Women’s Dignity

The complaint was filed by Mohammad Raju Naiyar, who serves as the State General Secretary of the Bihar Pradesh Minority Morcha.

Speaking after filing the case, the complainant said the alleged behaviour of a person holding a constitutional post was condemnable and that the case was filed to protect women’s dignity and justice.

He stated that the incident deeply hurt not only the doctor involved but also women and members of the minority community.

Sanjay Nishad Named for Public Support

UP Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad has also been named as an accused in the case.

According to the complaint:

Nishad allegedly publicly supported the Chief Minister

the Chief Minister Such statements reportedly sent a wrong message to society

The complainant claims it led to further humiliation

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The complainant’s counsel confirmed that the case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sections mentioned include:

Sections 76

352

79

299

302

The matter is now pending before the court, and further proceedings are expected on the next hearing date.

The hijab incident case involving Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Nishad has now entered the judicial process, with the court scheduling a hearing on January 3, 2026. The case has sparked debate over women’s dignity, minority rights, and conduct of public representatives, and its outcome will be closely watched.