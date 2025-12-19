Fire Breaks Out at Sri Rama Enterprises Shop in Monda Market, Heavy Traffic Jam in Secunderabad

A major fire accident in Monda Market, Secunderabad, caused panic on Friday after flames engulfed Sri Rama Enterprises, a shop dealing in plastic items. The fire spread rapidly, sending thick black smoke into the air and alarming traders and shoppers in the busy market area.

The incident led to a heavy traffic jam as locals gathered, and emergency services rushed to the spot.

Sri Rama Enterprises Shop Gutted by Flames

According to initial information, the fire broke out suddenly at Sri Rama Enterprises, located in the crowded Monda Market area.

Also Read: Auto Driver Detained for Displaying Lawrence Bishnoi’s Photo on Auto

Key details of the fire incident:

Location: Monda Market, Secunderabad

Shop affected: Sri Rama Enterprises

Items stored: Plastic goods

Fire intensity: Severe flames and dense smoke

Due to the presence of plastic materials, the fire intensified quickly, increasing the risk of spreading to nearby shops.

Locals Attempt to Control Fire Before Firefighters Arrive

Local shop owners and residents made initial efforts to douse the flames using available resources. However, the fire continued to spread, forcing them to step back as smoke filled the area.

The situation worsened as flames threatened adjacent shops, creating fear of further damage.

Fire Department Rushes to the Spot

Firefighters reached the spot promptly and began firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

Actions taken by fire services:

Fire engines deployed immediately

Flames prevented from spreading further

Smoke controlled to avoid damage to nearby shops

Fire officials worked carefully to contain the smoke due to the presence of plastic items, which posed a higher fire hazard.

Traffic Disrupted Near Monda Market

The fire incident caused major traffic congestion around Monda Market as roads were temporarily blocked for firefighting operations. Police diverted vehicles to ease congestion and ensure the safety of the public.

The Monda Market fire at Sri Rama Enterprises highlights the risks associated with crowded commercial areas and plastic storage. Thanks to timely action by firefighters, the blaze was brought under control, preventing a larger disaster. Authorities are expected to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire.