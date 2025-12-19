Auto Driver Detained for Displaying Lawrence Bishnoi’s Photo on Auto

In a swift action, Nizamabad Traffic Police detained an auto-rickshaw driver for displaying the photo of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his vehicle and sharing the same image on social media platforms.

Police said such acts send a wrong message to the public and can disturb peace and law and order in the city.

Accused Identified as Sai Krishna

The auto driver has been identified as Sai Krishna, a resident of Adapalli.

According to police officials:

The accused fixed Lawrence Bishnoi’s photograph on his auto-rickshaw

on his auto-rickshaw He was seen moving around the city with the image displayed

The same photograph was later posted on social media

The act raised serious concerns among authorities.

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting, Telangana DGP Clarifies Sajid Akram Has No Link to Hyderabad or India

Police Act Swiftly, Remove Photo from Auto

Upon receiving information, traffic police immediately intercepted the auto and took the driver into custody along with the vehicle.

Police action taken:

Auto-rickshaw seized temporarily

Gangster’s photo removed from the vehicle

from the vehicle Driver issued a strict warning

Preventive action taken to avoid further incidents

The driver was later released after counseling and warning.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out at Sri Rama Enterprises Shop in Monda Market, Heavy Traffic Jam in Secunderabad

ACP Warns Youth Against Glorifying Gangsters

Speaking on the incident, ACP Mastan Ali advised youth to stay away from glorifying criminals.

He said:

Gangsters harm society and the nation

Promoting such figures is unacceptable

Youth should draw inspiration from freedom fighters and positive role models

He warned that such acts will not be tolerated in the future.

Strict Action Warning for Traffic Violations and Social Media Misuse

ACP Mastan Ali further stated that:

Traffic rule violations

Posting inappropriate content on social media

will attract strict legal action going forward.

Traffic CI Prasad and legal assistant Sohail Shaiban was present during the action.

The Nizamabad auto driver Lawrence Bishnoi photo case serves as a warning against glorifying criminals and misusing social media. Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order and urged citizens to act responsibly both on roads and online.

Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.