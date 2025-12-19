Hyderabad

Bondi Beach Shooting, Telangana DGP Clarifies Sajid Akram Has No Link to Hyderabad or India

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 December 2025 - 21:58
Following widespread speculation over the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivdhar Reddy issued a clear clarification regarding the identity of Sajid Akram, who has been mentioned in connection with the incident.

The DGP stated that while Sajid Akram originally hails from Hyderabad, there is no connection between Hyderabad, Telangana, or India and the shooting incident.

The Telangana DGP emphasized that:

  • India has no role or link to the Bondi Beach shooting
  • Hyderabad should not be associated with the incident
  • The attack was not connected to any local or national network in India

The clarification was issued to prevent misinformation and unnecessary linking of the incident to India.

Sajid Akram Migrated to Australia in 1998

Providing background details, the DGP explained that Sajid Akram migrated to Australia in 1998 for employment purposes.

Key background details:

  • Originally from Hyderabad
  • Moved to Australia in 1998
  • Visited India six times after migration
  • Lived and worked abroad for decades

Authorities stressed that his long stay overseas further rules out any present-day link with Hyderabad or India.

Police Urge Public to Avoid Speculation

Senior police officials urged the public and social media users to avoid speculation and misinformation surrounding the Bondi Beach shooting.

They reiterated that law enforcement agencies in India are not connected to the investigation and that Australian authorities are handling the case independently.

The Telangana DGP’s clarification on the Bondi Beach shooting makes it clear that neither Hyderabad nor India has any connection to the incident. Officials have appealed for restraint and responsible sharing of information to prevent unnecessary panic or misrepresentation.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
