Bondi Beach Shooting, Telangana DGP Clarifies Sajid Akram Has No Link to Hyderabad or India

Following widespread speculation over the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivdhar Reddy issued a clear clarification regarding the identity of Sajid Akram, who has been mentioned in connection with the incident.

Bondi Beach shooting: Telangana DGP clarifies that Sajid Akram, though originally from Hyderabad, has no link to India or the attack in Australia.#BondiBeach #TelanganaDGP #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/qC51QYTKRH December 19, 2025

The DGP stated that while Sajid Akram originally hails from Hyderabad, there is no connection between Hyderabad, Telangana, or India and the shooting incident.

No India or Hyderabad Link to the Bondi Beach Attack

The Telangana DGP emphasized that:

India has no role or link to the Bondi Beach shooting

to the Bondi Beach shooting Hyderabad should not be associated with the incident

with the incident The attack was not connected to any local or national network in India

The clarification was issued to prevent misinformation and unnecessary linking of the incident to India.

Sajid Akram Migrated to Australia in 1998

Providing background details, the DGP explained that Sajid Akram migrated to Australia in 1998 for employment purposes.

Key background details:

Originally from Hyderabad

Moved to Australia in 1998

Visited India six times after migration

after migration Lived and worked abroad for decades

Authorities stressed that his long stay overseas further rules out any present-day link with Hyderabad or India.

Police Urge Public to Avoid Speculation

Senior police officials urged the public and social media users to avoid speculation and misinformation surrounding the Bondi Beach shooting.

They reiterated that law enforcement agencies in India are not connected to the investigation and that Australian authorities are handling the case independently.

The Telangana DGP’s clarification on the Bondi Beach shooting makes it clear that neither Hyderabad nor India has any connection to the incident. Officials have appealed for restraint and responsible sharing of information to prevent unnecessary panic or misrepresentation.