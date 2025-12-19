Mangalhat Police Arrest Two Habitual Offenders, Recover Gold Chain Worth ₹2.48 Lakh

In a major breakthrough, Mangalhat Police on December 19, 2025, arrested two accused persons involved in a gold chain theft case and successfully recovered two tolas of gold chain worth ₹2.48 lakh.

The arrests were made in connection with Crime No. 371/2025, registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mangalhat Police Station, Hyderabad.

Details of the Arrested Accused

The arrested accused have been identified as:

A-1: Upadi Bolenath @ U. Bholanath (42)

Occupation: Shoe polish worker

Resident of Mallapally, Hyderabad

Occupation: Shoe polish worker Resident of Mallapally, Hyderabad A-2: Mohammed Khadeer @ Khader (26)

Occupation: Auto driver

Resident of Asif Nagar, Hyderabad

Police revealed that both accused have a long criminal history and are known habitual offenders.

Accused Involved in Over 130 Criminal Cases

During investigation, police found that:

A-1 is involved in a total of 70 criminal cases

A-2 is involved in 66 criminal cases

Newly confessed cases include:

Hyderabad Commissionerate: 5 cases Mangalhat – 3 Nallakunta – 2

5 cases Cyberabad Commissionerate: 5 cases Rajendranagar – 4 Mailardevpally – 1

5 cases Rachakonda Commissionerate: 1 case (Uppal)

1 case (Uppal) Additional case: A-1 also confessed to one Attapur case individually

Police stated that the accused confessed to 11 new cases during interrogation.

Gold Chain Worth ₹2.48 Lakh Recovered

Under the supervision of DCP Southwest Zone G. Chandra Mohan and guidance of ACP Goshamahal Division, a special team led by the SHO, Mangalhat, along with detectives and crime staff, collected technical evidence and tracked down the accused.

Recovered item: gold chain

gold chain Weight: 2 tolas

2 tolas Value: ₹2,48,000

The recovery was made intact from the possession of the accused.

Accused Sent for Judicial Remand

Both accused have been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial remand. Police officials stated that further investigation is ongoing to link the accused to additional cases.

Police Team Praised for Swift Action

Constables Lalith Kumar (PC 31473) and Balraj (PC 11181) of Mangalhat Police Station acted swiftly after the case was reported and detected the crime within a short time.

In recognition of their efforts, both officers were appreciated with cash rewards and encouraged to maintain the same performance in future cases.

The successful arrest of two habitual offenders by Mangalhat Police and the recovery of stolen gold highlights the department’s commitment to curbing repeat crimes. Authorities reiterated that strict action would continue against habitual offenders to ensure public safety in Hyderabad.