Telangana Govt Approves ₹3.07 Crore Ex-Gratia for Victims of Saudi Arabia Bus Accident

The Telangana government has taken an important humanitarian decision by approving financial assistance for victims of the Saudi Arabia bus accident. The tragic accident occurred on November 17, 2025, on the road between Makkah and Madinah, claiming lives and leaving several people seriously injured.

The relief aims to support families affected by the accident and ensure timely help during a difficult period.

₹3.07 Crore Approved From Chief Minister Relief Fund

According to an official note from the Chief Minister’s Office, a total ex-gratia amount of ₹3,07,25,781 has been sanctioned.

Also Read: Zero Tolerance on Illegal Encroachments: Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin Warns Against Waqf Land Violations in Hyderabad

Key details of the financial aid:

Beneficiaries: Families of the deceased and seriously injured

Families of the deceased and seriously injured Source: Chief Minister Relief Fund

Chief Minister Relief Fund Approval: Directed personally by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Directed personally by Chief Minister Purpose: Immediate financial support and related expenses

This move reflects the government’s commitment to stand by its citizens even during overseas tragedies.

Funds to Be Transferred Through Telangana Haj Committee

The approved ex-gratia amount will be transferred to the Savings Account of the Executive Officer, Telangana Haj Committee, maintained at State Bank of India, Fatima Maidan Branch, Hyderabad.

This arrangement has been made to ensure smooth and timely disbursal of funds to the affected families.

Travel and Support Expenses Also Covered

The sanctioned amount also includes:

Travel expenses of a high-level delegation sent to Saudi Arabia

Travel and support costs for two relatives of the victims

Other necessary assistance to facilitate coordination and relief

Officials said these measures were taken to ensure proper on-ground support for victims and their families.

CMO Directs Fast-Track Processing

The Chief Minister’s Office has instructed the concerned departments to complete all formalities quickly and submit the file again for final approval, ensuring there are no delays in releasing the funds.

Government Stands With Citizens in Difficult Times

The Telangana government stated that this assistance will provide major relief to families affected by the Saudi bus accident and reaffirmed that the state stands firmly with its people during times of crisis, even beyond national borders.

The approval of ₹3.07 crore ex-gratia for Saudi Arabia bus accident victims highlights Telangana’s humanitarian approach and commitment to citizen welfare. The timely financial aid is expected to bring much-needed support to grieving families.

Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.