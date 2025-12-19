Telangana Govt Approves ₹3.07 Crore Ex-Gratia for Victims of Saudi Arabia Bus Accident
Telangana government approves ₹3.07 crore ex-gratia from CM Relief Fund for families of those killed and injured in the Saudi Arabia bus accident.
The Telangana government has taken an important humanitarian decision by approving financial assistance for victims of the Saudi Arabia bus accident. The tragic accident occurred on November 17, 2025, on the road between Makkah and Madinah, claiming lives and leaving several people seriously injured.
The relief aims to support families affected by the accident and ensure timely help during a difficult period.
₹3.07 Crore Approved From Chief Minister Relief Fund
According to an official note from the Chief Minister’s Office, a total ex-gratia amount of ₹3,07,25,781 has been sanctioned.
Key details of the financial aid:
- Beneficiaries: Families of the deceased and seriously injured
- Source: Chief Minister Relief Fund
- Approval: Directed personally by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
- Purpose: Immediate financial support and related expenses
This move reflects the government’s commitment to stand by its citizens even during overseas tragedies.
Funds to Be Transferred Through Telangana Haj Committee
The approved ex-gratia amount will be transferred to the Savings Account of the Executive Officer, Telangana Haj Committee, maintained at State Bank of India, Fatima Maidan Branch, Hyderabad.
This arrangement has been made to ensure smooth and timely disbursal of funds to the affected families.
Travel and Support Expenses Also Covered
The sanctioned amount also includes:
- Travel expenses of a high-level delegation sent to Saudi Arabia
- Travel and support costs for two relatives of the victims
- Other necessary assistance to facilitate coordination and relief
Officials said these measures were taken to ensure proper on-ground support for victims and their families.
CMO Directs Fast-Track Processing
The Chief Minister’s Office has instructed the concerned departments to complete all formalities quickly and submit the file again for final approval, ensuring there are no delays in releasing the funds.
Government Stands With Citizens in Difficult Times
The Telangana government stated that this assistance will provide major relief to families affected by the Saudi bus accident and reaffirmed that the state stands firmly with its people during times of crisis, even beyond national borders.
The approval of ₹3.07 crore ex-gratia for Saudi Arabia bus accident victims highlights Telangana’s humanitarian approach and commitment to citizen welfare. The timely financial aid is expected to bring much-needed support to grieving families.
