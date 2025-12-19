Zero Tolerance on Illegal Encroachments: Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin Warns Against Waqf Land Violations in Hyderabad

Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin has issued a stern warning against illegal encroachments on Waqf properties after visiting Masjid-e-Alamgir land in Guttala Begumpet, Hyderabad. Strict legal action has been assured.

Zero Tolerance on Illegal Encroachments, Says Minister Azharuddin

Reaffirming the government’s strong stand, Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on December 19, 2025, declared zero tolerance on illegal encroachments on Waqf and minority religious properties. The warning came after serious complaints surfaced regarding illegal occupation attempts on Masjid-e-Alamgir land in Kavuri Hills, Guttala Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The Minister said any attempt to encroach upon mosque land would be dealt with strictly under the law.

Minister Conducts Site Inspection at Masjid-e-Alamgir, Guttala Begumpet

Acting on complaints submitted by the Alamgir Masjid Committee, Minister Mohammed Azharuddin personally visited the site and conducted a joint inspection along with senior officials from multiple departments.

Departments present during the inspection:

Revenue Department

GHMC

Hyderabad Police

HYDRAA

Telangana Waqf Board

The inspection focused on safeguarding the approximately 90-acre Masjid-e-Alamgir Waqf land from illegal occupation.

Strict Legal Action Ordered Against Encroachers

During the review meeting, the Minister made it clear that:

Illegal encroachments will not be tolerated

Criminal cases will be registered against offenders

against offenders Officials found negligent or complicit will face action

will face action Accountability will be fixed at every level

“The government will fully protect Waqf properties. Anyone disturbing the sanctity of mosque land will be booked,” the Minister warned.

Continuous Monitoring Directed to Protect Waqf Properties

To prevent future encroachments, the Minister instructed officials to:

Maintain continuous monitoring of the site

of the site Ensure inter-departmental coordination

Take immediate preventive measures

Safeguard minority religious properties across Telangana

Officials assured the Minister that protective steps and legal proceedings would begin without delay.

Senior Leaders and Officials Attend Review Meeting

The inspection and meeting were attended by several senior leaders and officials, including:

Secretary to Government & Commissioner, Minority Welfare – Shafi Ullah, IFS

AIMIM MLA – Kausar Mohiuddin

Telangana Government Advisor – Mohammed Shabbir Ali

TIMRIS Chairman – Faheem Quraishi

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman – Syed Azmatullah Hussaini

Additional DCP, Madhapur – Dayanand Reddy

CEO, Telangana Waqf Board

Senior officials from concerned departments

Government Stands Firm With Masjid Committee

Minister Mohammed Azharuddin assured the Alamgir Masjid Committee that the Telangana government stands firmly with them and will ensure full protection of Masjid-e-Alamgir land in Guttala Begumpet.

The zero tolerance on illegal encroachments policy will be enforced strictly to protect Waqf and minority properties across the state.

